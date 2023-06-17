Moscow Revisits History; Brings Russia’s Four Epic Battles On Stage

The heart of Russia, Moscow, witnessed a magnificent display of Russian history in the festival ‘Times and Eras’, an integral part of the renowned ‘Moscow Seasons’ project. The festival showcased reenactments of Russia’s four epic battles in the four different parks. The main centre of attraction points included Mitino Landscape Park, Park 50th Anniversary of October and Kolomenskoe Historical and Architectural Museum.

The annual festival of historical reconstruction was conducted from 8th June to 12th June 2023 in the Russian capital. This highly engaging event offered both residents and distinguished guests a unique opportunity to delve into understanding the tapestry of life in the eras long gone.

The battles that were re-enacted included the Brusiloy breakthrough of 1916, the battle of Maloyaroslavets of 1812 and the Russo-Polish War of 1654-1667. The event even brought together a gathering of over a thousand dedicated reenactors from the length and breadth of Russia.

Beyond the enthralling reenactments, the program ‘Times and Eras’ offered enthusiastic participants, to partake in captivating historical quest games and exceptional immersive performances. Moreover, they were treated to authentic concert programs, master classes, and sports entertainment, all thoughtfully curated to capture the essence of 10 distinct eras.

“Spanning an impressive 41 sites across the city centre and enchanting parks, the event took the attendees on a mesmerizing journey through time, offering an immersive experience of one-of-a-kind where they witnessed history unfolding right before their eyes. It also welcomed Indian visitors to experience firsthand, a riveting historical voyage of Russia to foster cultural exchange and facilitate a profound understanding of Russian heritage for tourists hailing from diverse countries", said the official statement.