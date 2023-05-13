Mother's Day 2023: 10 Reasons Why Postpartum Therapy Is Important for New Mothers

Becoming a new mother is a life-changing experience. While it is a time of joy and excitement, it can also be overwhelming and stressful. Adjusting to the demands of motherhood can take a toll on a woman’s physical and emotional well-being. This is where postpartum therapy comes in.

Postpartum therapy, also known as postnatal therapy, is a form of therapy that is designed to support new mothers in their journey towards motherhood. It can help new mothers cope with the challenges of motherhood, such as sleep deprivation, feeding difficulties, postpartum depression and anxiety.

“Usually, postpartum depression is seen between one week to one month after delivery. 50-75% of new mother’s experience baby blues. 15% develop more and longer-lasting depression. Hence it is important to understand and identify risk factors, signs, and symptoms," says Dr Suman Singh, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Bannerghatta Road.

If not taking postpartum therapy, what can happen? Dr Singh explains:

Postpartum depression may lead to marital discord. Postpartum depression may lead to the baby being harmed by the mother. Postpartum depression causes guilt, anxiety, hopelessness, panic, and fear. It affects sleep, day to day activities. Suicide is the second most common cause of death in postpartum women. There is a 50% chance of recurrence in the next pregnancy. Early intervention helps.

Reasons to take postpartum therapy

There are several reasons why new mothers must take postpartum therapy. Firstly, it can help them adjust to the demands of motherhood, and build healthy coping mechanisms. It can also provide them with a safe and non-judgmental space to share their thoughts and feelings about their new role. Additionally, postpartum therapy can help prevent and treat postpartum mood disorders, such as postpartum depression, which affect up to 1 in 7 women. Overall, postpartum therapy can be a valuable tool in helping new mothers navigate the challenges of motherhood and promote their well-being.

“Pregnancy, motherhood, birthing by itself is a lot of uncertainty. The rush and range of hormones with this new role warrants a tornado of emotions with a huge change of hormonal composition within the body. ITP helps a mother cope with this period of transition, to balance the expectations and help partner the intimate role with profound care," adds Dr N Sapna Lulla, Lead Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster CMI Hospital.

Dr Shivani Jain, Gynecologist and Obstetrician, Apollo Clinic, Kharadi, Pune and Dr Lulla explain the reasons why new mothers must take post-partum therapy.