Mother's Day 2023: 5 Contemporary Books You And Your Mom Can Enjoy Reading Together 

The timeless act of reading, coupled with the warmth of a mother’s love, is a beautiful way to forge a bond that transcends the pages of a book. With each turn of the page, you and your mom can simply immerse yourselves in worlds beyond your own, sharing insights, ideas, and emotions that unite you in a rather unique way. As you both explore new literary landscapes together, your understanding and appreciation of each other can blossom into an adorable relationship, enriched with the wisdom and imagination that only books can offer.
On this Mother’s Day, here are 5 books that the two of you can share and maybe form your own little book club-
- Civil Lines By Radhika Swarup
Civil Lines is simply a breathtaking family saga that completely has the ability to captivate with its poignant exploration of belonging and identity, leaving a deep and lasting impact on its readers. The novel is surely a testament to the power of hope and resilience, weaving together a tapestry of emotions that completely ranges from shocking to heartwarming. Each character in the book is imbued with rich complexity, drawing the reader into their world with stunning depth and nuance. The novel is an ode to the spirit of every girl who has dared to dream, a celebration of the strength and determination that lies within her. The narrative is expertly crafted, its prose mesmerising and its themes universal. Civil Lines is a literary masterpiece that demands to be read and cherished.
- Sisterhood Economy By Shaili Chopra
Shaili Chopra’s book is an extremely compelling and eye-opening journey into the intricate lives of women in the world’s largest democracy, India. With a fresh and insightful perspective, she dives really deep into the challenges and triumphs of women, the protagonists of her story, shedding light on their struggles and resilience in the face of adversity. Chopra’s amazing ability to absolutely capture the essence of these women’s experiences is nothing short of masterful, weaving together the stories of over five hundred individuals from diverse backgrounds, castes, and classes. With every page, the reader is transported into the vibrant and dynamic world of these women. This book is totally a must-read for anyone seeking to try and understand the multiple underlying complexities of gender, power, and inequality in today’s India.
- Boulder By Eva Baltasar
This poignant tale follows a woman, known as Boulder, who works as a cook on a merchant ship and falls in love with Samsa. Their journey takes them to Reykjavik where Samsa decides to have a child despite being forty. Boulder, uncertain and hesitant, go along with the plan. As motherhood transforms Samsa into a stranger, Boulder grapples with conflicting emotions and questions her own desires. This emotional rollercoaster is a beautifully written exploration of love, motherhood, and the choices we make.
- What It Means To Be A Mom By Jewel Nunez
This delightful book provides a humorous and heartwarming perspective on the everyday joys and struggles of motherhood. It is a charming and insightful read that will undoubtedly rekindle your love for your children, whether you are already a proud mom or eagerly awaiting the arrival of your little ones. Through its witty anecdotes and relatable stories, this book beautifully captures the rollercoaster ride of motherhood, from the sleepless nights to the triumphant milestones, and everything in between. It’s a delightful reminder that despite the challenges, being a mom is one of the most rewarding and fulfilling roles a woman can have.
- #Future Boards By Sarah Centrella
A captivating and empowering guide, #FutureBoard offers a fresh take on the traditional vision board concept. With its vivid and dynamic approach, this book takes you on a transformative journey towards manifesting your wildest aspirations. It’s innovative techniques and step-by-step guides help you create a tangible representation of your ideal future, bringing clarity and focus to your goals. With its compelling combination of inspiration and practicality, #FutureBoard is the ultimate tool for turning your dreams into a reality.