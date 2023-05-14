Mother's Day 2023: 5 Simple Exercises Every Mother Can Adopt For Better Health

Mothers are the pillars of strength and epitomes of selflessness, but taking care of everyone around them often leaves them with little time for themselves. However, taking out time for exercise can be a game-changer for their physical and mental health, both. It can be a form of self-care, a time to disconnect from the chaos of everyday life and reconnect with oneself. Exercise can boost energy levels, improve sleep quality, reduce stress and anxiety, and even prevent the onset of several health conditions. According to a lot of studies, it has been seen that mothers who prioritize their fitness are able to instil a certain amount of positive examples in their children and instil healthy habits in them too.
Here are some extremely simple exercises that every mother can indulge in every day-
- Walking:
The simple act of walking can have great benefits for both the body and mind, making it an ideal exercise for busy mothers who may not have the time or energy for a more intense workout routine. A brisk walk through a park or neighborhood can invigorate the senses and boost energy levels, while also improving cardiovascular health and most definitely promoting weight loss. The rhythmic motion of walking is also said to have a very calming effect on the mind, reducing severe stress and anxiety and enhancing mental clarity.
- Yoga:
With its gentle yet effective movements, yoga is a serene way to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit. Whether you’re seeking to boost your flexibility, find your inner calm, or simply unwind after a hectic day, practising yoga regularly can help you achieve these goals and more. By syncing your breath with each posture, you’ll feel an inner sense of harmony and balance that will permeate every aspect of your life. And with its low-impact nature, yoga is an ideal exercise for individuals of all ages and fitness levels. So why not unroll your mat and take a step towards a healthier, more peaceful you with the transformative power of yoga?
- Dancing:
With a rhythm that flows through your body and a beat that resonates in your soul, dancing is a joyful and uplifting form of exercise. Whether it’s swaying to the music or grooving to the beat, dancing can help you let go of your worries and release any pent-up tension. Moving your body in sync with the music can help boost your energy levels, leaving you feeling revitalized and rejuvenated. With every step and every twirl, dancing can help you tap into your inner happiness and leave you with a sense of fulfilment and contentment.
- Cycling:
Dr. Vishesh Kasliwal(M.B.B.S) & Founder & CEO, Medyseva stated that “Cycling is a great low-impact exercise that can help improve cardiovascular health and boost energy levels. A leisurely bike ride can be a great way to get some fresh air and sunshine while improving your mood."
- Strength training:
Talking about the fitness factor that strength training can bring about the doctor stated “Strength training exercises, such as push-ups, squats, and lunges, can help build muscle and improve overall fitness. Strength training can also help boost energy levels and improve mood by increasing the release of endorphins, the body’s natural feel-good chemicals."