Mothers are undoubtedly one of the most deserving people of our love and care. While they deserve our appreciation every day, Mother’s Day is a special occasion to go above and beyond to show them how much they mean to us. If you’re still unsure about where to take your mom to make her feel special on this day, here are some fantastic options to consider:

Bayroute

Bayroute, an award-winning fine-dining restaurant chain that has become the ‘very epitome of Middle Eastern dining,’ has something special lined up for all the moms out there. The restaurant will be offering their famous Lotus Milk Cake as a complimentary dessert to all the mothers who will be dining in at the restaurant on Mother’s Day. This offer is only for dine-in and can be availed at all Bayroute outlets, which are located in Cuffe Parade, Powai, Juhu, BKC, and Lower Parel.

Si Nonna’s

If you are looking to spend some time with your mom this mother’s day, then Si Nonna’s is the perfect place. Do visit Dough it yourself Masterclass and spread the love & some cheese with a hands on pizza making workshop with your mini pizzaiolos.