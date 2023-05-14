Bayroute
Bayroute, an award-winning fine-dining restaurant chain that has become the ‘very epitome of Middle Eastern dining,’ has something special lined up for all the moms out there. The restaurant will be offering their famous Lotus Milk Cake as a complimentary dessert to all the mothers who will be dining in at the restaurant on Mother’s Day. This offer is only for dine-in and can be availed at all Bayroute outlets, which are located in Cuffe Parade, Powai, Juhu, BKC, and Lower Parel.
Si Nonna’s
If you are looking to spend some time with your mom this mother’s day, then Si Nonna’s is the perfect place. Do visit Dough it yourself Masterclass and spread the love & some cheese with a hands on pizza making workshop with your mini pizzaiolos.
Moms are always busy and when they’re doing all their mom duties, there’s no time left for any adventure or play. This Mother’s Day, The Game wants to give all the busy moms a little break and a lot of love with their children. Add on to this they serve delicious food and refreshing summer coolers.
The Blue Bop Cafe is a hub for delicious Italian & American food is all set to celebrate Mother’s day by offering complimentary Bellini/ Sangria on purchase of any cocktail and a complimentary Mother’s day cupcake on purchase of any dessert. They also have offers on delivery. You get a Mother’s day cupcake free on orders above 499 on 13th & 14th May.
Does your mom love delicious vegetarian food? Then, Millo is the spot. Millo has a quirky take on vegetarian recipes from all over the globe and focuses more on Mexican, Italian & European cuisines with a diverse range of vegan & plant-based food. This Mother’s day they are offering a 20% discount on Margarita’s & Summer Mocktails ordered by any mother at the restaurant.
Taftoon
Taftoon is celebrating #MomsDayOutAtTaftoon from Friday to Sunday with a finger licking set menu. The menu includes Green Tomato & Strawberry Shorba, Taftoon pe Harissa, Peer Dhuan Gosht, Railway Kosha Chop, Murg Musallam, Bhapa Chawal, Pista Jam Pie & many more. The guests can also buy a teapot for the table. This menu is available for lunch & dinner both.