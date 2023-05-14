Mother's Day 2023: Heartfelt Quotes to Celebrate the Best Mom in the World

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY 2023: Mother’s Day is a beautiful opportunity to express our deep affection and appreciation for our moms. This day brings families closer as they convey gratitude, admiration, and love for their mother figures. It is a time to ponder on the boundless love, selfless sacrifices, and steadfast support that mothers shower upon us, molding us into the unique individuals we are today.
Mother’s Day is a special occasion honouring the incomparable contributions of mothers and mother figures in our lives. It is a time to show our deep appreciation and respect for their selfless devotion, endless sacrifices, and constant love. Motherhood is a multi-faceted role that involves being a guide, mentor, caretaker, and confidante.
This day provides us with an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the tremendous influence these incredible women have on our lives. Let’s make this Mother’s Day unforgettable by expressing our heartfelt gratitude with touching messages.
Mother’s Day 2023: Quotes To Share
- “A mother’s love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible." - Marion C. Garretty
- “Motherhood: All love begins and ends there." - Robert Browning
- “God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers." - Rudyard Kipling
- “A mother is not a person to lean on but a person to make leaning unnecessary." - Dorothy Canfield Fisher
- “There is no role in life that is more essential than that of motherhood." - Elder M. Russell Ballard
- “Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together." - Susan Gale
- “A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them." - Victor Hugo
- “A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity; it dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path." - Agatha Christie
- “Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother’s secret hope outlives them all." —Oliver Wendell Holmes
- “To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power." —Maya Angelou