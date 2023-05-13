Mother’s Day 2023: Ileana D’Cruz to Upasana Kamineni, Soon-to- Be Mom Actors

Mother’s Day 2023: An exciting time of expectation and excitement surrounds pregnancy. There is a lot to organise and get ready for. It’s one of the most delightful and exceptional sensations a woman can have. Here is a list of actresses and famous people who will soon celebrate motherhood in time for Mother’s Day.

Ileana D’Cruz

With the comment “Coming soon, baby," the actress shared a monochromatic snapshot of a baby clothing on Instagram to reveal her pregnancy. I am very excited to meet you, my sweetheart. “Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby (heart emoticon) can’t wait with a dancing emoji," Ileana’s mother Samira D’Cruz wrote on her post. In a recent Instagram video, the Barfi actress showed off her growing baby belly. The actress tweeted about the incident with the caption “Life lately."

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan, a model and actress, is expecting her first child with Zaid Darbar. In the year 2020, the couple wed. In December 2022, Gauahar announced her pregnancy with an animated video that read, “One became two when Z met G. And now that we will soon be three, the adventure continues. In the name of Allah, I humbly ask for your prayers and blessings on this glorious trip. (She was still carrying a child at the time this article was published. Later, Gauhar gave birth to a boy.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela

Upasana Kamineni Konidela, the philanthropist and businesswoman spouse of actor Ram Charan, is currently three months pregnant and expected in July of this year. She told a publication, “Like every parent, we are also excited," adding that her actor-husband Ram Charan has been “very supportive" during her pregnancy. She would want the child to be free to be who they are, but she would also want them to be responsible for their actions given the potential for fame.

Working lady Upasana aspires to be a voice for working mothers. She would want to be a hands-on mother and find a way to combine her personal and work responsibilities. She wants to set an example for other mothers by going to work as soon as possible without sacrificing their children’s safety.

Ram Charan announced his and Upasana’s pregnancy with a post on his Instagram account that stated, “With the blessings of Shri Hanumanji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child." Ram Charan’s parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela and Upasana’s parents Shobana and Anil Kamineni both signed the announcement “with love and gratitude." After ten years of marriage, they are about to have their first child.

Ishita Dutta

Fame from Drishyam, Ishita Dutta is currently taking advantage of her babymoon and spending the majority of her time with her loved ones. Feeling the kicks, in the actress’ opinion, is the nicest part. She made an effort to keep her pregnancy a secret until just a few weeks ago, when she was caught flaunting her baby bump at the airport.

Later, the actress posted a picture of herself and her husband, actor Vatsal Seth, with the caption “Baby on Board" on Instagram. In 2017, Ishita and Vatsal got married. ‘Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar’ was a TV show that the two met while filming.

Pankhuri Awasthy

With the impending birth of their first child together, actress Pankhuri Awasthy and her husband, actor Gautam Rode, are ready to embark on a new chapter in their life. A cute animated film with the statement, “Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to dawn these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes!" was used by the couple to share the news.

They were wed in February of this year. On the Suryaputra Karn sets, they became friends. The former appeared on screen as Karna in the mythical programme, and Pankhuri did so as Draupadi.