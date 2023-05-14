Mother’s Day 2023: Let’s Pay Tribute to All Moms by Saluting Their Roles

HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY 2023: A mother is a pillar, a lap of unconditional love and a word that calms down anyone. Therefore, just a way of giving tribute to her, every year the second Sunday of May is celebrated as Mother’s Day. This day is to recognise, honour and celebrate all moms in every corner of the world. Apart from paying homage to every mother, who has continued to inspire us all, the day honours the mother-child bond. This Mother’s Day, the biggest tribute one can pay to their mother is to convey the heartiest thanks for everything they have done and have been doing for us.

Raising her kid

The first and foremost role a mother plays in this world is taking the responsibility of bearing her child. This is honestly an obligation that can never be repaid to her. It is said that it is easy to bear a child but it is extremely difficult to raise them well. But haven’t our mothers performed these tasks beautifully? It is certainly impossible to thank her enough.

Her love and care is completely irreplaceable

Nobody on this planet can match up to the love and care that a mother showers upon you. From being teary-eyed when we get hurt in childhood to waiting for us to eat food before her, a mother offers unconditional love and support. Be it any age and phase of your life, we all need mom’s words to overcome a bad situation.

Proper environment for the right development

There is no denying that a mother is responsible for what kind of environment her child is growing up in, since the very beginning. This has a direct or indirect impact on the kid’s mental health development. It is the mother, who needs to make sure that her child is getting an appropriate space for creativity, and studies.

Behavioural development

A mother has to make sure that her kid is getting the proper opportunity to explore his likeness and interests. It is only the mother who is very well versed with her child’s behaviour. She has to be all ears whenever her kid is speaking his heart out.

Imparting routine and discipline

Since day one of your school life, it is your mother who has told you to go to bed when it is bedtime. She has woken you up for school. These are very simple ways how a mother makes your routine. Once you are back from school, she tells you to sit for your homework before going out to play. These may seem like small things but they end up playing a big role instilling discipline.