Mother's Day 2023: Planning To Give Your Mother A Stellar Present This Time? Here Are A Few Ideas

Mother’s Day is a special occasion to show our love and appreciation for the most important woman in our lives. As such, extra thought must be put into selecting the perfect gift that will make her feel loved and appreciated. A well-chosen gift can convey the gratitude and love that we often find hard to express in words. It is a way of acknowledging all that our mothers do for us and a chance to give back in a small but meaningful way. Therefore, it is crucial to choose a gift that is not only practical and useful but also thoughtful and heartfelt.
Make your mom feel extra special on Mother’s Day with these lovely presents-
- Nachni Laddoo
Surprise your mom with a delicious and healthy treat this Mother’s Day with Nachni Laddoos from Two Brothers Organic Farms. These laddoos are made from Nachni (finger millet), which is a rich source of calcium, protein, and dietary fibre. These healthy laddoos are sweetened with jaggery, a healthier alternative to refined sugar, and flavoured with cardamom, giving them a rich and nutty taste. Nachni Laddoo is a perfect snack option for mothers who are looking for healthier snack alternatives. You can gift them on their own or pair them with other healthy snacks such as Khajoor Laddoo, to make a unique and healthy gift basket for your mom.
- Tea With A Dash Of Aesthetic
Every mom deserves a break in the day and now you can ensure that she gets this break in style. The Deco Tea Set from Jindal Lifestyle, exuding charm and elegance, will be the perfect accoutrement for her tea time. Not only will it add to her tea-drinking experience, but it is also bound to be the perfect serve ware for a tea gathering with her friends. With its intricate geometrical design complimenting the Art Deco Era, this tea set is the perfect gift that marries functionality and aesthetics.
- Beco’s Micellar Make-up Wipes
Do you know what’s the best way for your mom to enjoy some downtime after a stressful and super-packed day? It is the feeling of that Aloe goodness infused with the dynamic duo of Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E. Beco’s Micellar Make-Up Wipes offer you exactly that and a lot more. It is 100% toxin-free, 100% biodegradable and 100% Bamboo-made. These micellar wipes are super gentle on all skin kinds, more so for sensitive skin, and effectively remove dirt, oil and makeup.
- Assorted Tea Hamper For Mom
This assorted herbal tea hamper from Ferns N Petals is a perfect gift for all tea-loving moms. The rich flavour will delight her taste buds and soothe her senses. The tea comes in individually wrapped tea bags for freshness and convenience. The greeting card adds a personalised touch to the gift and expresses heartfelt love and gratitude.
- Best Mom Special Gift Hamper
This beautifully curated gift set again from Ferns N Petals contains a range of essentials like a mug for her favourite hot beverage, potpourri to freshen up her living space, jute sleeves to hang a plant or décor, and mobile stand for keeping her phone. However, the highlight of the hamper is a beautiful wall hanging where you can clip a special picture with your mom.
- Justhuman Coffee Caramel Body ScrubJusthuman Coffee Caramel Body Scrub is the ultimate indulgence for the senses. They are a finely honed blend of coffee and olive oil exfoliates, which improves blood circulation and reduces water retention for smoother, tighter, and brighter skin. Indulge in the heavenly aroma of clean beauty and power up your day with the nostalgic scent of coffee and caramel. Treat yourself to the ultimate indulgence for your senses and discover the secret to smoother, tighter, and brighter skin.
- Premium Quality Bag From Fossils
The perfect picks for that go-getter woman who is all about getting things done, the Harwell and Jolie bags by Fossil are the ultimate wear-everywhere companions. Crafted from rich leather and woven cotton, these bags exemplify style and utility like no other – making them a no-brainer choice for the mom who is always on the go.
first published: May 10, 2023, 18:56 IST
last updated: May 10, 2023, 18:56 IST