Mother’s Day 2023: Priyanka Chopra to Anushka Sharma, B-Town Women Who Are More Than Just Actors and Mothers

Bollywood mothers are super heroines in every way! These women are breaking barriers for working moms by juggling both their on-screen lives and the duties of motherhood. These ladies have made it as businesswomen in addition to being excellent actors. Let’s look at five successful businesswomen from B-Town who are mothers.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Advertisement

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been making headlines in B-Town and Hollywood as a proud mother to daughter Maltie Marie Jonas. The only way forward for the actress, who is currently starring in her first web series, Citadel, is up. Priyanka started her inexpensive hair care company Anomaly on February 1st, 2023. Priyanka is the owner of Purple Pebble Pictures, a production company.

Alia Bhatt

Advertisement

There is no stopping Alia Bhatt, who currently serves as the worldwide ambassador for the prestigious Gucci company and will be a distinguished guest at the Met Gala in 2023. Alia gave birth to Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022. Alia made the decision to launch her own line of maternity clothing for all the moms out there after learning from her own pregnant experience. Under the Ed-a-Mama label, which originally began as a sustainable children’s clothing line, the maternity apparel was introduced.

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma, who doesn’t come from a filmmaking family, has pushed her way up the Bollywood ladder. Anushka has starred in successful films like “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi," “PK," and “Jab Tak Hai Jaan" as a result of her acting prowess. Anushka gave birth to a stunning baby girl named Vamika Kohli on January 11, 2021. Anushka and her brother started a production company called Clean Slate Films in 2014. Later, Anushka started her own clothing line called “Nush," expanding her portfolio of entrepreneurial ventures.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is a supermodel, a supermom, a serious fitness lover, and a complete diva. Malaika opened her own yoga studio, DivaYoga, as a result of her passion for physical health. Along with Bipasha Basu and Sussanne Khan, Malaika is the curator for the apparel line on the e-commerce website Label Life.

Shetty Shilpa

Shilpa Shetty, a mother of two children, has maintained her admirable rigorous fitness regimen. Although Shilpa Shetty is well renowned for her acting prowess, the celebrity is also a hugely successful businesswoman. Owner Shilpa runs the upscale, opulent Bastian restaurant in Bandra, which frequently hosts Bollywood A-listers. Shilpa has a variety of business enterprises, including ownership of the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals and the Iosis chain of opulent spas and salons.

Preity Zinta

With her alluring smile and endearing personality, this actress has always fascinated us. But since leaving Bollywood, she has developed into a quite prosperous businesswoman. She is the owner of the King’s XI Punjab IPL squad. Every time her side plays on a cricket pitch, including during the auctions, the diva can be seen there. She also runs a production company under the name of PZNZ media. Despite not being a familiar face in films today, the actress was a top performer in her era, and thanks to her numerous business endeavours, she is still very much in the public eye today.

Twinkle Khanna

Although Twinkle did not have a particularly successful career in the film industry, this did not stop her from reaching higher heights. In addition to being Khiladi Akshay Kumar’s ideal wife and a dedicated parent, the woman is also very busy with a variety of other jobs. She not only writes hilariously and has written three books so far, but she is also the creator of Tweak India, a digital media business. Her production company, Mrs. Funnybones, was responsible for putting together the national award-winning movie Padman in 2016. Not content to stop there, she is also a talented interior designer and runs Gurlein and Manchanda, two design boutiques, in Mumbai.