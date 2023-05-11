Mother’s Day 2023: Small Cities Inch Closer To Metros In Gifting, Reveals Survey

Mother’s Day has seen a 72% year-on-year growth in gifting according to IGP, India’s leading D2C gifting site, according to its latest data analysis. The data also shows that small cities are catching up with metros when it comes to celebrating Mother’s Day, making up 48% of all mother’s day gifts.

IGP, has released this analysis of Mother’s Day gifting trends from the last 5 years (2018-2022) and found that flowers and cakes were the most popular category of gifts ordered for this special occasion. In addition, IGP findings revealed that men led Mother’s Day purchases with over 57% of all orders.

The highest orders for Mother’s Day came from the top 5 cities, with Delhi NCR leading the ranks and Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai giving close competition.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to see such significant and consistent growth in Mother’s Day gifting on IGP in the last five years. We are particularly excited about the surge in orders from small cities, which underscores the importance of reaching beyond metro cities and target customers in all parts of the country," says Tarun Joshi, Founder & CEO, IGP.

Mother’s Day and gifting have become increasingly popular in India over the years, with people from all walks of life celebrating and expressing their love for their mothers through thoughtful gifts. This trend can be attributed to the growing influence of Western culture and the increasing exposure to global trends through media and social networks. Through IGP, regardless of location customers can send personalized gifts to their loved ones, clearly reflecting this pattern in our Mother’s Day orders.

“IGP’s success on Mother’s Day is a testament to our dedication to the joy of gifting and making our customers happy. We look forward to continued growth in the years ahead and remain committed to providing our customers with the best possible gifting experience," adds Joshi.