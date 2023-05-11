Mother's Day 2023: Top Places to Take Your Mom for a Special Brunch Date

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect opportunity to treat your mom to a special brunch. Many restaurants and cafes offer special menus and deals to celebrate this occasion. From classic breakfast favorites to elaborate gourmet spreads, there are plenty of options to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a cozy cafe or a fancy restaurant, there’s something for everyone. Many places also offer outdoor seating and takeout options to ensure the safety of their customers. So, gather your family and head out to one of these places to make this Mother’s Day unforgettable for your mom.

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel

Treat your mother to an unforgettable experience this Mother’s Day at the Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway. Our live cooking sessions give kids and fathers the perfect opportunity to show their appreciation by preparing a delicious meal for their mums/wives and sisters.

Our exclusive Mother’s Day offer gives mothers a flat 50% discount on their brunch, that includes a host of activities to indulge in. You can start by creating your own exciting salad at our Salad Station, guided by our experienced chefs or sample our wide range of anti-pasta and bruschetta, you can even head over to the hearty laksa bar to indulge in some wholesome soup. If Italian is your go to cuisine, you can satiate your cravings at the Pasta Market while you watch our chefs roll out and deftly fill in the delicate Gnocchis at the Gnocchi Station.

End your meal on a sweet note with our specially designed Cupcake Activity, where our chef will guide you through the process of creating some interesting cupcakes.

Grand Hyatt Mumbai

Mother’s Day is a special occasion to honor and appreciate the important role that mothers play in our lives. This mother’s day, celebrate with a special brunch at Grand Hyatt Mumbai’s Fifty-Five East. A great way to show your love and appreciation for your mother or mother figure. The event offers delicious food, live music, and fun activities, providing a perfect opportunity for families to come together and create lasting memories.

Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield

From a delectable spread at the all-day dining restaurant M Cafe to opening the pool to families to have a splashing time in, Mums are in for a treat this Sunday

The spread includes dishes like Vegetable California Roll, Mango Shrikhand, Mango Tart with Vanilla Bean Pastry Cream, and a whole lot more. To make the brunch even more exciting, there will be live counters where you can cook for your mother, and indulge in activities such as Nail Art, Caricature, click photos at the Photo booth, hair braiding, and more to make Mum feel on top of the world. The property has a goodie bag too for mom to make this day beautiful and even memorable

So join us and indulge in the amazing brunch with your dear mum! All mothers who dine with us get a special discount on their bills as a gesture of our appreciation.

The Lalit, New Delhi

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and it is the perfect day to treat your mother and all the other special women inyour life to a memorable meal at the multi cuisine all day dining bistro 24/7 at The Lalit New Delhi. Day and treat your mother to a special feast that she will surely remember . Indulging in a world of delicacies from the kitchens of The LaLit New Delhi , it is bound to be the mother of all experiences .

Shangri-La Eros Hotel New Delhi

Mother’s day brunch at Tamra. Special mother’s day spa at The Chi and best cakes and bakes from the newly launched patisserie. Shangri-La Eros Hotel has introduced a number of activations like the Dimsum lunch at Shang Palace and special Italian plant based pop-up menu at Sorrento, the Italian themed restaurant.

Noormahal Palace Hotel, Karnal

Making the day more than extra special for the most important lady in your life, “Your Mother" who deserves nothing less than feeling like an absolute royal treatment on this Mother’s Day. Treat her to the best luxurious experience at India’s Iconic Heritage Hospitality Landmark, Noormahal Palace Hotel in Karnal.

You can choose to have a memorable royal feat with your mother on this special day at Noormahal’s award-winning train-themed restaurant, Frontier Mail. The restaurant has taken its inspiration from the legendary Frontier Mail train that operated between Bombay and Peshawar during the pre-independence days with actual antiques and elements of the train. The menu comprises cuisines from the regions through which the train made its initial journey.

The restaurant has specially curated one of the most loved cuisine - Traditional Rajasthani Thali to celebrate this occasion. These authentic luxurious culinary delicacies from the land of Maharajas will add more glory to the special Mother’s Day feast.

Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida

Celebrate this Mother’s Day at our award-winning luxurious multi-cuisine restaurant- SXVIII, at Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida. Make it a memorable lunch for your mother and show her how much you care. Indulge in a delicious spread of international cuisine, including various salads, appetizers, main courses, and desserts. After lunch, take a stroll in the hotel’s lush gardens and take in the beauty of nature. Make this Mother’s Day memorable with fun-filled activities like sip and paint, a live cooking session with mothers, and creating their choice of non-alcoholic drinks at the bar.

Edesia, Crowne Plaza

Treat your mom like a queen this Mother’s Day with an extravagant gourmet spread and curated surprises at Edesia. Over 40 talented chefs have come together to create a buffet that showcases their mom’s favorite recipes, bringing emotions and nostalgia to the culinary experience. Some of the standout dishes include Kashmiri Dum Aloo, Rara Gosht, Appam with Chicken Stew, Phulkari Pulao, Mutton Biryani, Shahi Tukda, and more with a touch of innovation.

And that’s not all! All the lovely moms at the table will receive a surprise 50% off on the total buffet bill. To make the day even more special, Edesia is offering complimentary access to the swimming pool (Dip & Dine), live music, food stations, raffle draws, and a culinary session. Celebrate the beauty of motherhood with a lavish and unforgettable dining experience at Edesia.

Hilton Goa Resort, Candolim

Hilton Goa Resort is all set to make Mother’s Day an unforgettable experience for all the lovely mothers out there! With May 14th just around the corner, Hilton Goa Resort has announced an exciting line-up of activities and offers for this special day at their all day dining outlet @Saipe. The highlight of the event is the Mother’s Day Brunch, which will feature a 50% discount on brunch for all mothers. In addition to this, every table will receive a complimentary celebratory cake. The brunch will also feature recipes from the mother’s of our Chefs, and a caricature gift for all moms. To add to the excitement, all families will get an instant photograph on a Hilton frame to capture this special moment.

Sana-di-ge

Celebrating the essence of Motherhood with love and care and recognising the countless contributions that mothers make to our lives, Sana-di-ge, New Delhi is dedicating Mother’s Day to honouring mothers and maternal figures around by bringing in a special offer. The restaurant is offering a complimentary Chef’s Choice Mocktail and desert to all the moms, visiting the restaurant

Kampai

Mimosas brunch at Kampai. Kampai is offering 1+1 on mimosas from 12-14th May.

Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort

The sunday brunches at Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort offers a variety of engaging activities and delectable dishes to feast on Mother’s Day.

Barista Diner - Gurugram & Noida

Barista Diner a casual dining experience with a wide variety of Italian, French Continental and Fusion Indian Cuisine. A LIVE kitchen is built into the Barista Diner, the company’s flagship concept, to meet customers’ needs for all-day dining. Having locations in Noida, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Dinanagar and Kapurthala. Barista Diner offers mouthwatering treats such as Butter Chicken Pizzas, Alfredo Spaghetti, Pan-fried Chicken Breast, Beet & Orange Carpaccio Salad, Grilled Sandwiches, Balsamic Grilled Exotic Veggies, etc.

Radisson Blu, Kaushambi

One of the top hotel chains in the capital city is Radisson Blu, and their Kaushambi location is also a welcome surprise. They have a trademark restaurant called Sultan, which serves food all day long and features a variety of global flavors and healthy global cuisine. Customers can choose from a variety of buffet options or à la carte menu items. It is one of the largest buffet spreads in Delhi NCR, with a variety of live cooking booths to satisfy every preference. On a few selected occasions of the week, a variety of live music.

Chowman

This Mother’s Day, show your appreciation for this special woman in your life with a delicious meal from Chowman.

The restaurant has put together a delectable selection of non-veg and veg combinations with some exciting offers, that are sure to delight your mother.

In addition to the combo meals, the menu has a wide range of dishes to choose from, including signature dishes like Chowman’s Special Hakka Noodles, Crispy Chilli Babycorn, Five Spice Lamb, Clay pot braised Chicken with Mushroom, Crispy fried Crab wonton, Spicy orange Chicken and much more.

So, treat your mother to a meal she will cherish on this Mother’s Day at Chowman. We promise to deliver a mouth-watering dining experience that will make your mother feel truly loved and appreciated.

Courtyard by Marriot Aravali Resort

The Aravali Kitchen at Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort is hosting a special mother’s day brunch where all the recipes are curated by mom and grandmoms of the culinary team. The Sunday brunch at Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort offers a variety of engaging activities and scrumptious treats to feast on!

CHO

On Mother’s Day, treat your mom to a delectable meal at CHÔ, New Delhi to show your appreciation for everything she does for you and your family. Let’s give her the amazing dining experience with variety of Asian dishes from across the world, it’s she that makes you special and richly deserves all. Sumptuous Vietnamese food, sinful cocktails, lively ambience with a perfect view and live music, all four in one, found at CHÔ, New Delhi! What more can you ask for, for a perfect #mothersday celebration this 14th.

PLAKA

An oasis in the exquisite cityscape promising charm, character, and vibrancy, which titillates your senses on a global culinary right here in Gurugram with a sensational yet serene ambience at Plaka. With a soul-satisfying multi-cuisine menu inspired by the 25-year exceptional culinary journey of the celebrity Master Chef Ajay Chopra, Plaka integrates Chef’s signature dishes across diverse geographies of the world. Plaka carries the finest of the whole world with an ambience designed like an Aegean village where familial Mediterranean colors mingle with traditional artworks. The place is decked in blue and white subtle colors and vibrant corners, a soothing vibe, and relieving atmosphere - giving you a feeling that you have been transported to an enchanting idyll itself!

The Finch

This Mother’s Day head to The Finch for a delectable Brunch where a range of dishes paired with fresh brews from our in-house micro-brewery. Our elegant yet relaxed ambience, makes it the perfect spot to catch up with family and enjoy the lazy weekend. To take the experience a notch higher, we have Khwaab The Band singing some wonderful songs. Have you reserved your table yet?