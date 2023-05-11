Mother’s Day 2023: Why Teaching Kids Traditions is Important in Modern-Day Parenting

Navigating the balance between traditional values and modern parenting can be challenging, but it is possible with some thoughtful strategies. One key approach is to prioritize open communication and mutual respect, allowing for a productive exchange of ideas and perspectives between generations. It can also be helpful to identify and understand the underlying values and beliefs that inform traditional parenting practices, and to consider how these may or may not align with modern parenting philosophies. Additionally, finding common ground and compromise can help bridge the gap between different parenting styles. Finally, it’s important to remain flexible and adaptable, recognizing that parenting is a constantly evolving journey that requires ongoing learning and growth.
“Just like any other millennial parent, there are days I have wondered if parenting seems like a struggle just now, and if our parents had it any easier! Did our mom and dad make the whole parenting game look super simple or are we as parents today, complicating things for nothing?" questions Mansi Zaveri, founder, Kidsstoppress.com.
One thing that has changed for sure over the years is the approach to discipline. Parents are fast shedding the “strict disciplinarian" tag and donning the role of “the child’s buddy" today. Rules are still in place, but with the concept of gentle parenting taking over, homework and meal times are no longer seen as “battles". (P.S The struggles continue, but our approach has changed!)
“Screen time battles, however, are for real, and there’s no comparison or pointers to take back from earlier good times. The digital invasion is real and parents will have to work their way around and not see it as an intrusion but agree on a middle path. “My way or the highway" attitude is clearly not the way forward," believes Zaveri.
Normalising gender reversal in parenting is slowly catching up. “There were instances of moms working back then in our generation too (my mom did) but it was much fewer. Cut to today’s scene where working moms are slaying the whole work-life-balance thing and more women are aspiring to do the same. And over the years, when my daughters grow big, I hope to see a whirlwind change in the society," opines Zaveri.
But something hasn’t changed and that’s for the good! “For instance, I continue my parents’ ways of instilling core values in my children and raising them to dream big. My children can choose the career they want and the stream they wish to study, thanks to the numerous choices today. But the core values of integrity, honesty and sincerity that my parents passed on to me, go straight to my daughters- no negotiations there! “Pick your battles" my mom told me after I became a mother, and that’s something I remember between arguments with my teenage daughters," states Zaveri.
The secret to ideal parenting is rooted in the age-old wisdom but blended and tweaked with modern styles.
Why Should You Teach Your Kids About Traditions?
- Creating a sense of identity
One of the most significant benefits of teaching kids traditions in modern parenting is that it can help them develop a stronger sense of identity. By learning about their heritage, culture, and traditions, children can gain a deeper understanding of who they are and where they come from. This can be particularly important for children growing up in diverse societies who may face challenges in finding their place in the world.
- Building a connection with the past
Traditions are often rooted in history and can help children connect with their ancestors and past generations. This connection can provide a sense of continuity and a link to their heritage, helping children appreciate the sacrifices and struggles of their forefathers. It can also help them understand the evolution of society and culture, and appreciate the contributions of various groups and individuals.
- Transmitting values and beliefs
Many traditions are steeped in values and beliefs that parents may want to pass down to their children. By teaching kids these traditions, parents can instill important lessons about respect, kindness, generosity, empathy, and other virtues. This can help children develop strong moral and ethical foundations, which can guide them throughout their lives.
- Encouraging family bonding
Traditions often involve family gatherings and celebrations, which can provide opportunities for bonding and creating memories. By involving kids in these traditions, parents can foster a sense of togetherness and connectedness. This can also help children learn to appreciate and value family relationships, and develop healthy social skills.
- Developing cross-cultural understanding
Finally, teaching kids traditions can also help them develop cross-cultural understanding and respect for diversity. In a globalized world where different cultures and traditions often intersect, this can be an important skill for children to learn. By understanding and appreciating different traditions, children can broaden their horizons and develop a more inclusive worldview.