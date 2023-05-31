Motivational Quotes: 20 Best Inspiring Quotes and Positive Sayings to Start Your Day

Motivational quotes are short phrases or sentences that aim to inspire and uplift individuals, encouraging them to take action, overcome obstacles, and pursue their goals. These quotes often convey positive messages, provide perspective, and instill motivation and determination. They can be found in various contexts, such as self-improvement, personal development, success, leadership, and resilience. Motivational quotes have the power to inspire and drive individuals to believe in themselves, overcome challenges, and strive for greatness. Here’s a look at 20 motivational sayings to keep you inspired in 2023. These motivational sayings will encourage you to transform your life drastically right now.
HERE ARE SOME MOTIVATIONAL QUOTES TO START YOUR WEDNESDAY WITH
- “The only way to do great work is to love what you do." - Steve Jobs
- “The best way to predict the future is to create it." - Abraham Lincoln
- “The only thing that stands between you and your dream is the will to try and the belief that it is actually possible." - Joel Brown
- “The only thing that is impossible is the thing you don’t try." - George Bernard Shaw
- “The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be." - Ralph Waldo Emerson
- “The only thing that is constant is change." - Heraclitus
- “The only way to find your limits is to push past them." - Michael Phelps
- “The only way to fail is to give up." - Albert Einstein
- “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." - Eleanor Roosevelt
- “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." - Winston Churchill
- “Believe you can and you’re halfway there." - Theodore Roosevelt
- “Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful." - Albert Schweitzer
- “The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today." - Franklin D. Roosevelt
- “Don’t watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going." - Sam Levenson
- “The biggest risk is not taking any risk. In a world that’s changing quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks." - Mark Zuckerberg
- “Believe in yourself, take on your challenges, dig deep within yourself to conquer fears. Never let anyone bring you down. You got this." - Chantal Sutherland
- “The future depends on what you do today." - Mahatma Gandhi
- “Your time is limited, don’t waste it living someone else’s life." - Steve Jobs
- “Dream big and dare to fail." - Norman Vaughan
- “The harder you work for something, the greater you’ll feel when you achieve it." - Unknown.