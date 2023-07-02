Mouni Roy Accentuates Her Curves Flawlessly in a Sultry Bodycon Dress; See Photos

As a fashion icon who embraces her distinctive sense of style and makes daring fashion statements, Mouni Roy stands tall. Fans and fashion enthusiasts are once again in awe of her most recent Instagram photo. The gifted diva posted several pictures on Instagram of herself wearing a mesmerising blue and black bodycon dress with eye-catching floral and leopard print patterns.

Check out Mouni’s post right here-

Mouni’s attire was the ideal fusion of style and statement. Her beautiful form was enhanced by the faultless way the gown accentuated her curves. A lovely flower pattern was displayed on the dress’ upper portion. The lower portion of the gown had a cheetah print as the eyes descended. Mouni chose simple jewellery to match with her stunning outfit, letting the gown take centre stage.

Mouni let her makeup speak for her, emphasising her perfect skin with a dewy finish. Her appearance was given a glam dimension by the mesmerising smokey eye makeup. Her tight, sleek bun offered a hint of refinement at the same time. Pump heels in lustrous black helped Mouni complete the ensemble. Mouni radiated pure refinement with her poised confidence and gorgeous look.