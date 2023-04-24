Mouni Roy Is an Absolute Style Queen Dressed in a Modest-looking Gucci Blazer Skirt Suit

The transition of Mouni Roy from the television sector to the big screen has been amazing. She most recently appeared as Junoon in the wildly popular film Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It is fair to say that Mouni did an excellent job portraying the main antagonist of the fantasy world Ayan Mukerji created. Mouni is an excellent actor, but she also makes a big deal about her forays into fashion. We are merely hooked on her bodycon fits, despite the fact that she looks terrific in every outfit. The actress adds to the allure of bodycon silhouettes with her eclectic sense of style. Black dresses were soon accepted into the fashion world and became staples. It is conventional, fashionable, and secure while also being adaptable and easy to combine with practically.

Check out her post right here:

Advertisement

Mouni Roy is an adept in fashion, as seen by her creative dressing over the years. Mouni has a great wardrobe full of soft fabrics and silky silhouettes. In the most seductive skirt suit, Mouni upped her fashion game to further highlight her diva shine. She had a long list of must-have ensembles, including a black co-ord set, but this time she went all out in a striking charcoal black Gucci Orgasmique skirt suit with a cropped blazer and pleated miniskirt. Traditional loafers were the finishing touch to her attire. She had poker straight hair and a nude makeup look, embodying minimalist fashion to the fullest.

Advertisement

In the meantime, the well-known actress was seen in the fantasy thriller Brahmastra, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the major roles, as the film’s main antagonist Junoon. In the forthcoming Brahamstra 2 sequel to the Ayan Mukerji film, Mouni Roy is anticipated to return as her previous role. By the end of 2023, the eagerly anticipated project is anticipated to begin construction. Additionally, she will star in the upcoming movie Virgin Tree.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here