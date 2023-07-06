Mouni Roy Looks Every Bit Gorgeous in a Blue Strapless, High-Slit Gown; See Photos

Given Mouni Roy’s passion for stylish attire, it is not surprising that she frequently appears in a stunning fusion of cocktail dresses and gowns. She then put a further eye-catching number to it. The actress is defining casual glam in a deep oceanic blue silhouette. Her strapless dress checked off all the fashion boxes, from the deep sweetheart neckline to the shimmering accents. It appeared as though Roy was wearing the entire sea with the brilliant blue hue. Even though it was the ideal balance of glitz and elegance, the daring thigh-high split was what really set the outfit apart. Her styling was on point with a nude makeup look and waves in her hair.

Mouni Roy’s style has always caught our attention when she wears the appropriate kind of glam clothing. She just mastered a dual-tone black and white fit and flared gown with a fishtail hem, redefining fundamentals in the most fashionable way. She chose an eye-catching garment with a bodycon construction and a flared design at the bottom.

Every choice Mouni Roy makes in terms of attire is a visual delight for us. The actress’s most recent sharing of a slew of photos featuring her in all six yards of grace had us drooling. While acting as the model for the clothing line Dilnaz, Mouni picked out a sheer saree from the racks.In a sheer pastel saree with yellow and silver zari embroidery along the borders, Mouni looked gorgeous. A green sleeveless blouse from Mouni’s wardrobe completed her look. Mouni’s photo caption read, “Forever a saree girl."