Mouni Roy Looks Just as Gorgeous in an Elegant Metallic Gown With Statement Slit; See Photos

Mouni Roy’s daring fashion choices have always been loved by her fans and ffollowers. Mouni always injects her unique style into each outfit she picks and never hesitates to try something new, whether it’s from her extensive collection of celebratory clothing, expensive red carpet costumes, or luxurious holiday wardrobe.

Check out her post here:

This time, our attention has been drawn to a metallic gown with several pleats. The plunging neckline and off-shoulder features of the strappy spaghetti gown were complemented by a stunning pleated fall below. Her monochromatic appearance gained intensity from the daring side slit that extended to her thigh. Mouni had smokey eyes with plenty of kohl, lots of mascara, rosy cheeks, and a pink lip colour.

In a ruffled gown, Mouni Roy dazzled on the red carpet at the IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi. Her bodycon-fitting, all-white, off-shoulder gown from the clothing designer Michael Cinco featured dramatic puff shoulders, a plunging neckline, ruffled accents around the bust and a bodycon shape. Mouni’s glitzy appearance was enhanced by her kohl-lined eyes, shimmering eyelids, copious amounts of mascara, dewy cosmetics, and rose lip colour.

Mouni Roy made her red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023 wearing a stunning Tarik Ediz mermaid gown that was the epitome of monochromatic style. The elegant bodycon silhouette was the ideal Cannes outfit, making Mouni seem as effortlessly stunning as ever. The strapless dress had a cutaway pattern and flower adornments.