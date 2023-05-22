Mouni Roy Looks Like a Ray of Sunshine in a Serene Yellow Gown; Check First Look Photos from Cannes 2023

This year’s Cannes Film Festival holds special for India because numerous Indian showbiz stars made their debuts at the famous gala this year. The newest Indian celebrity to debut at Cannes this year is actor Mouni Roy

Excited about her Cannes debut, Mouni said, " I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honor. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform. “Prior to Mouni, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chillar, Mrunal Thakur and Sapna Choudhary marked their debut at Cannes.

We must admit that Mouni looks incredibly ethereal in the first batch of photos she has released of her first look from the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Mouni paired her amazing photos with the caption “Bonjour Cannes."

Check out her look right here-

Mouni is dressed in a gorgeous, form-fitting yellow gown that flows softly, styled by Maneka Harisinghani. Mouni has chosen to wear only one Swarovski multicolor neckpiece as her only accessory in the strapless dress she is wearing. She has elegantly maintained her hair open and flawlessly applied makeup. She chose a style that complements her clothing perfectly while not being overly loud or bleak. In one photo, she is wearing a black sunglass, but in the others, she is proudly flaunting her mascara-lad, sharply defined, shimmering eyes.

We can say that Mouni has maintained the utmost freshness and beauty in her first appearance, and that she truly does resemble a ray of sunshine in her warm yellow dress, with the accessories and makeup perfectly completing the style.

In her most recent acting role, Mouni played Junoon, the primary antagonist in Brahmastra. She will soon be seen with Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari in The Virgin Tree. Sanjay Dutt will serve as producer and Sidhaant Sachdev will serve as director. Audiences have been enthralled by Roy’s varied performances, and her Cannes premiere unquestionably represents a key turning point in her career.