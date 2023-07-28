Mouni Roy Looks like Life Size Barbie in Red Kate Spade New York Dress

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy known for her stunning outfits, has yet again caught the attention of fashion lovers. She is occasionally seen dressed in cocktail dresses and gowns. The Brahmastra star stunned her fans by emulating Barbie’s look this time. She wore a bright red silk sleeveless top with a turtle neckline and long skirt with stripes.

Mouni chose the outfit from Kate Spade New York. She tied her hair styled in curls, into a ponytail. She opted for minimal makeup and neutral lipstick shade and chose no accessories.

Advertisement

Mouni enchanted her fans by looking like a real doll. Mouni paired her dress with pink pumps. Looking radiant in red, Mouni posted slew of pictures. In one of the pictures, she struck a pose with her feet crossed and looking sideways with her palms facing downwards.

Mesmerised by her Barbie avatar, her Instagram followers sent out heart emojis in the comment sections. One user wrote “fashion perfection in every angle while another user commented “Gorgeously gorgeous".

Enthralled by this fresh look with a feminine touch, the fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Mouni captivated her fans by flaunting that pretty smile. Indian actress Sonam Bajwa also appreciated the look on Mouni. She commented “Love this look on you".

Also known for bold outfit choices, the actress shared a slew of pictures in a dramatic look yesterday. She wore a blue strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline. Braving a daring thigh-slit, the actress looked like an epitome of hotness. She let her hair loose in curls and opted for nude makeup.