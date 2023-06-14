Mouni Roy Shows Off A Rs3,00,000 Tote Bag At The Airport, Fans Have The Most Hilarious Reaction

Mouni Roy is the ‘IT’ girl when it comes to following the latest trends and she always makes a statement with her amazing looks. From acing her debut walk on the illustrious Cannes International film red carpet to always having the most amazing airport looks, Mouni Roy knows how to put her best fashion foot forward. However, what fashion enthusiasts and critics love about her is the fact that she always accessories her looks extremely well.

Recently, Mouni was spotted at the airport in an all-black ensemble along with classic bold black shades but what stood out the most was the tote bag she was carrying. Check out the video-

The actress sported a statement Christian Dior book tote bag and the design that the tote flaunts is a staple to the brand’s aesthetic. The fully embroidered bag highlights the Toile de Jouy Voyage motif designed exquisitely by the renowned Pietro Ruffo. The brand on their website mentions the following details, “Adorned with the Christian Dior Paris signature on the front, the large tote exemplifies the House’s signature savoir-faire and may be carried by hand or worn over the shoulder."