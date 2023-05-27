Mouth Ulcers: Causes And Effective Home Remedies

Mouth ulcers can be quite painful, causing discomfort and difficulty in eating and drinking. They usually occur due to internal body heat. According to Health Line, mouth ulcers are caused by the Herpes Simplex Virus. If you have developed ulcers in your mouth, it is important to maintain good oral hygiene to prevent it from spreading further. In severe cases, it takes up to 2 to 3 weeks for these ulcers to heal by themselves. While there are various medications available in the market to treat ulcers, they can also be cured by simple home remedies. Let’s find out the reasons for mouth ulcers and effective ways to treat them

Stomach heat: One of the major reasons for developing mouth ulcers is stomach heat. It is likely that if you are suffering from any stomach ailment, it might result in ulcers. Irregular bowel movements and constipation can also lead to mouth ulcers.

Spicy food: Excessive consumption of spicy food can be another reason for mouth blisters. Whenever you eat spicy food, there is a burning sensation in the stomach. It induces the growth of ulcers in your mouth.

Hormonal Imbalance: Hormonal imbalance during periods is also considered to be a major cause of ulcers in women. Hormonal changes affect the body in many ways, one among them is mouth blisters.

Poor oral hygiene: A lack of oral hygiene is another cause of mouth ulcers. When you do not brush your teeth properly and fail to clean your gum and mouth, it results in the build-up of bacteria, causing ulcers.

Home remedies

Mix one tablespoon of salt in lukewarm water and gurgle. Repeat the same with normal water. It will help you in releveling the pain.

Another method to get rid of mouth ulcers is to apply alum on the tongue. It should be applied twice every day to generate the best results. Alum’s soothing effect will help alleviate the pain and discomfort of ulcers.

Baking soda is considered to be a very effective home remedy to get instant relief from mouth ulcers. Make a paste by adding water to baking soda and then apply this paste to the affected area. It relieves the pain almost instantly and helps to soothe the region.

Clove oil is another effective ingredient for mouth ulcers. Put 4 to 5 drops of clove oil in a cup of hot water and gurgle. It is an effective way to get rid of the redness and pain.

Curd can also be used to treat mouth ulcers. It boosts essential probiotics in our body and raises the count of good bacteria. Curd helps to reduce the discomfort caused by mouth ulcers, promoting a faster healing process.