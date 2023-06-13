Move Over Classic Lemon Iced Tea With These recipes

A delightful respite from the heat, iced tea can be the best thirst quencher in the summer. For all those tea lovers who are forced to refrain from consuming their favourite drink in the warm weather, this is surely a tasty and healthy twist. But it doesn’t always have to be the usual classic lemon flavour. You Could try to experiment to give the tea a twist. Here is how you can make this cold beverage in the comfort of your home and experiment with new flavours every day.
Mango Iced Tea-
How to make-
- Heat water in a pan and add tea leaves
- Boil for some time then strain it and let it cool
- Finely chop mangos and add sugar
- Mix and keep aside for 5 mins
- Put the mango mixture in a jar and add some mint leaves
- Sprinkle some black salt and lemon juice
- Blend well and then add the cool tea
- Pour in glasses and serve
Apple Iced Tea-
How to make-
- Take fresh apples, de-seed them and cut them into pieces
- Next, take a saucepan and add the cut fruit
- Put water, sugar, cinnamon stick, and tea bags in the pan
- Boil the mixture
- Once the flavours are infused, remove the tea bags and cinnamon stick
- Once the mixture has cooled down, blend it well and then strain
- In a glass add mint leaves, lemon, and ice.
- Pour the strained liquid and enjoy
Matcha Iced latte-
How to make-
- In a bowl take matcha powder and water and mix well
- Take a glass, fill it with ice and pour some brown sugar mixture
- Add in milk and then top it off with the matcha mixture
- Give it a slight stir and serve
Caramel Boba Iced Tea-
How to make-
- In a pan add water and tea leaves and bring it to boil
- Keep it aside and let it cool
- In another pan add sugar and caramelise it.
- Pour the tea in it and some soaked tapioca pearls
- Put this mixture in a glass, add ice and milk
- Stir well and serve
Try these refreshing tea drinks, and let us know how it turned out.