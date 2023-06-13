Move Over Classic Lemon Iced Tea With These recipes

A delightful respite from the heat, iced tea can be the best thirst quencher in the summer. For all those tea lovers who are forced to refrain from consuming their favourite drink in the warm weather, this is surely a tasty and healthy twist. But it doesn’t always have to be the usual classic lemon flavour. You Could try to experiment to give the tea a twist. Here is how you can make this cold beverage in the comfort of your home and experiment with new flavours every day.

Mango Iced Tea-

Advertisement

How to make-

Heat water in a pan and add tea leaves

Boil for some time then strain it and let it cool

Finely chop mangos and add sugar

Mix and keep aside for 5 mins

Put the mango mixture in a jar and add some mint leaves

Sprinkle some black salt and lemon juice

Blend well and then add the cool tea

Pour in glasses and serve

Apple Iced Tea-

How to make-

Take fresh apples, de-seed them and cut them into pieces

Next, take a saucepan and add the cut fruit

Put water, sugar, cinnamon stick, and tea bags in the pan

Boil the mixture

Once the flavours are infused, remove the tea bags and cinnamon stick

Once the mixture has cooled down, blend it well and then strain

In a glass add mint leaves, lemon, and ice.

Pour the strained liquid and enjoy

Matcha Iced latte-

How to make-

In a bowl take matcha powder and water and mix well

Take a glass, fill it with ice and pour some brown sugar mixture

Add in milk and then top it off with the matcha mixture

Give it a slight stir and serve

Caramel Boba Iced Tea-

How to make-

In a pan add water and tea leaves and bring it to boil

Keep it aside and let it cool

In another pan add sugar and caramelise it.

Pour the tea in it and some soaked tapioca pearls

Put this mixture in a glass, add ice and milk

Stir well and serve

Try these refreshing tea drinks, and let us know how it turned out.