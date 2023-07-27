Moving Beyond Gender Roles: Including Men in Conversations Around Menstrual Health

Menstruation is a natural biological process experienced by girls and women worldwide. It is as normal a phenomenon as breathing. However, inadequate menstrual health management and the persisting stigma surrounding menstruation pose significant challenges, particularly in countries like India.

According to UNICEF, Menstruation is a natural and healthy physiological process and affects approximately 1.8 billion people worldwide. The World Health Organization has emphasised on menstrual health as a fundamental health and human rights issue, urging collaborative and multi-sectoral actions to ensure optimal menstrual health for all individuals.

However, the reality is that millions of girls, women, and individuals who menstruate face numerous challenges in managing their periods in a hygienic and dignified manner. These challenges stem from limited access to information and education, inadequate availability of products and services, deeply ingrained socio-cultural norms, and structural inequalities.

Challenges faced by women

“Insufficient menstrual health and hygiene (MHH) practices have a detrimental impact on health and well-being, including sexual and reproductive health, mental health and can result in a numerous infection that can adversely affect the wellbeing of girls and women," says Kamal Narayan, CEO, IHW Council.

Maintaining menstrual health and hygiene is crucial for girls’ physical well-being. “Proper menstrual hygiene practices, such as using clean and hygienic menstrual products, help prevent infections, irritations, and other health complications. Good menstrual health contributes to overall reproductive health and ensures girls can lead active and healthy lives. Apart from physical well-being, safe and healthy approach towards menstrual health can enhance the mental wellbeing of the individual," adds Narayan.

Men need to be a part of the discussion

As lack of proper menstrual hygiene facilities and stigma surrounding menstruation can lead to feelings of shame, embarrassment, and low self-esteem. Promoting good menstrual health and hygiene helps create a supportive environment where girls can feel confident, empowered, and free from discrimination.

However, whenever there is a discussion around sensitization and education on the issue, it is always women – centric but in reality, if the stigma and taboo around the issue is to be addressed in an effective and sustainable manner, then the whole family’s participation becomes imperative including the men and boys.

“Education is an important part of awareness creation on the issue, implementing comprehensive menstrual education in schools is vital to create awareness and dispel myths and misconceptions surrounding menstruation. By integrating age-appropriate menstrual health education into the curriculum, not only girls but boys can gain accurate information about menstrual hygiene, sexual and reproductive health. This will not only lessen the shame and discomfort related to the whole concept but also help teenagers and youngsters in effectively understanding and managing their sexual life thus preventing STD’S and other related infections and unpleasant sexual experiences including abuse," states Narayan.

By involving men in the conversation, we can break the cycle of silence, stigma, and ignorance surrounding menstruation. “Men can play a significant role in supporting and promoting menstrual well-being in their families, communities, and workplaces. By understanding the biological process and its impact on women’s lives, men can become empathetic allies, creating an environment where women feel comfortable discussing their menstrual needs and challenges.

Menstrual health and hygiene are intricately linked to gender equality," opines Narayan. Sensitizing men about the importance of menstrual health helps break gender stereotypes and biases. It encourages men to challenge discriminatory practices and actively participate in advocating for equal access to menstrual products, sanitation facilities, and educational opportunities.

The sensitization and awareness also help in fostering a sense of shared responsibility in managing menstrual health and hygiene. Men can actively contribute by providing emotional support, assisting in accessing menstrual products, and advocating for adequate sanitation facilities in public spaces. Narayan believes, “Sensitizing men creates an opportunity to shape positive role models for younger generations. By openly discussing menstruation and challenging societal taboos, men can model respectful attitudes and behaviours. This, in turn, helps break the intergenerational cycle of misinformation and stigma associated with menstruation. Hence making them important stakeholders in the whole process of awareness as well as support."

The conversations around safe periods needs to grow further from discussing aspects like creating awareness, dispelling myths to engaging communities and families, from safe and hygienic sanitation facilities to accessible and affordable menstrual products. No doubt these factors are equally important and the government has been doing commendable work in the area of WASH and sanitation. Collaborative efforts involving governments, local authorities, and organizations have been promoting menstrual health and hygiene is a crucial step towards empowering girls and ensuring their overall well-being.

“By raising awareness, challenging taboos, and providing access to information, education, and resources civil society organizations as well as government has been working to break the barriers associated with menstruation.