Mrunal Thakur Exudes Elegance in a Stunning Jacket Gown by Rajesh Pratap Singh; See Photos

Mrunal Thakur grabs admiring glances in her gorgeous traditional attire, which she infused with a stylish modern twist. She raises the bar for fashion with her gorgeous accessories and makeup.

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 18:34 IST

Mumbai, India

Mrunal Thakur catches focus with her stunning traditional attire by renowned designer Rajesh Pratap Singh. (Images: Instagram)
Mrunal Thakur is a stunning woman who is renowned for both her wonderful sense of style and her superb acting abilities. Mrunal is a master at nailing the fashion mark, whether it is with a stylish saree or a sharp pantsuit. Mrunal provides all of her fans with fashion inspiration with her stunning ensembles, obvious charm, and excellent sense of style and this latest post in no different. As Rajesh Pratap Singh creates this magic for Mrunal, let’s have a deep look into this gorgeous attire that the Sita Ramam actress is seen doning. Check out her post right here-

“It’s a lovely blend of traditional and contemporary work, rich in culture and detail, and that’s what I love most about wearing Rajesh Pratap Singh’s outfit", Mrunal wrote in the caption of a series of photos she put out on Thursday.

Sheefa J. Gilani, a well-known celebrity fashion stylist, gracefully did her styling, while ace fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh produced her gorgeous ensemble. Her rusty brown dress has long sleeves, a short neck, a fitted bodice with buttons, and an open slit at the front. Her jacket-style kurta robe is just stunning.

    • Mrunal’s makeup deserves all the attention which was just so point and done by makeup artist Lochan that included nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick shade. Deepali Deokar, a hairstylist, backed Mrunal in keeping a simple yet classic appearance. She accessorized her appearance with a stylish black hair band and wore her hair loosely curled out in the open. Mrunal kept things stylish when it came to accessorizing. She accessorized her appearance with a pair of enormous statement pearl earrings from PipaBella, which were the ideal finishing touch for her glam ensemble.

    About the Author

    Riya Ashok MadayiRiya's passion is writing on anything lifestyle. She loves everything, from trav...Read More

    first published: August 17, 2023, 11:28 IST
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 18:34 IST
