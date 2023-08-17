Mrunal Thakur Exudes Elegance in a Stunning Jacket Gown by Rajesh Pratap Singh; See Photos

Mrunal Thakur is a stunning woman who is renowned for both her wonderful sense of style and her superb acting abilities. Mrunal is a master at nailing the fashion mark, whether it is with a stylish saree or a sharp pantsuit. Mrunal provides all of her fans with fashion inspiration with her stunning ensembles, obvious charm, and excellent sense of style and this latest post in no different. As Rajesh Pratap Singh creates this magic for Mrunal, let’s have a deep look into this gorgeous attire that the Sita Ramam actress is seen doning. Check out her post right here-

“It’s a lovely blend of traditional and contemporary work, rich in culture and detail, and that’s what I love most about wearing Rajesh Pratap Singh’s outfit", Mrunal wrote in the caption of a series of photos she put out on Thursday.

Sheefa J. Gilani, a well-known celebrity fashion stylist, gracefully did her styling, while ace fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh produced her gorgeous ensemble. Her rusty brown dress has long sleeves, a short neck, a fitted bodice with buttons, and an open slit at the front. Her jacket-style kurta robe is just stunning.