Mrunal Thakur Has To Show Up In A Black Dress For The Party To Start

Mrunal Thakur, who attended the GQ Most Influential Young Indians Awards 2023, caught everyone’s attention in a stunning black dress. The actress has often received praise for her impeccable taste and elegance. She has established herself as a true style icon because of her alluring presence. The Sita Ramam actress, over the weekend, shared a slew of pictures in the black outfit with the caption, “Life recently. Tulle petals, feathers and silk Charleston strand." Mrunal Thakur’s stunning dress is from the designer Saiid Kobeisy collection. It features a backless design, a halter neckline, sheer details, feather embellishment all around, and embroidery of black beads.

To accessorise the outfit, the actress selected silver ear cuffs and rings, and black strappy heels. Mrunal left some strands free on the front while she pulled her hair back into a loose, low ponytail with a middle partition for a more carefree appearance. With the help of Riviera Lynn, Mrunal chose a natural makeup look.

Check out the pictures here:

A few weeks ago, Mrunal Thakur was also spotted wearing a vintage red and black floral dress by Gauri and Nainika. The off-shoulder dress had a tight waist and a gorgeous flared bottom. The outfit, which was mostly set in black, had large floral patterns in red and green. Mrunal added more charm to the outfit with a pointed black stiletto and a choker necklace. She styled her hair in a messy, pulled-up bun. For her makeup, she went with a dewy base with subtle highlights on the cheekbones and nude lip colour.

While we talk about Mrunal’s dress collection, we can’t miss this bright summer dress. Mrunal Thakur radiated her charm in an orange midi dress from Kate Spade’s clothing line.

The sleeveless skater dress had a wonderful fall, a V-neckline, and side pockets, which gave the outfit a casual appearance.

