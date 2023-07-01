Mrunal Thakur Looks Absolutely Ethereal In A Traditional Ensemble, Fans Call Her Sita Mahalakshmi; See Photos

Mrunal Thakur brings her fashion A-game, no matter what. Whether it is a red-carpet event or a casual day out in the city, Mrunal always puts her best fashion foot forward. The actress has been sporting a wide range of outfits lately but netizens are of the opinion that no one pulls off an ethnic ensemble quite like her.

The actress has finally played to everybody’s wishes and the Internet after quite a significant amount of time saw her in a beautiful traditional wear which literally made her fans and followers gush a little. In case, you have not seen the look yet, check it out here-

Advertisement

Mrunal opted for this lovely Kurti set from Raw Mango. The Kurti was tailored to perfection and the fittings of it accentuated her lovely figure, creating a stunning silhouette. She paired it up with gharara-like bottom wear with the kurti that added a flow to the entire ensemble making it look absolutely dreamlike and fantastic.

Styled by Sheefa J Gilani, the actress contrasted this ivory outfit with an amethyst purple dupatta. The intricate golden embroidery on the dupatta added to the allure of the overall look and the stunning subtle embroidery on the entire outfit deserves a special appreciation of its own. The entire look was beautifully elevated with such fine touches of perfection which is extremely noteworthy for any fashion enthusiast to see and understand how fine intricacies in an outfit work.