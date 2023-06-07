Mrunal Thakur Pairs Her Traditional Airport Look With High-Ankle Shoes; We Love It

Airport looks have become a significant trend in the world of fashion, and Bollywood celebrities have been at the forefront of setting the style game. These days, airports have become a runway for Bollywood stars, where they showcase their fashion sense and effortlessly glamorous outfits. The talented and stunning actress Mrunal Thakur has been making waves with her impeccable airport looks. Known for her effortless style and elegance, Mrunal always manages to turn heads with her fashion choices at airports.

One particular ensemble has garnered our attention, where she combined a printed kurta with a Louis Vuitton bag, showcasing her impeccable sense of style and the perfect fusion of traditional and Western. Let’s take a closer look at how Mrunal Thakur flawlessly pulled off this elegant airport outfit.

Mrunal Thakur showcased her skill in combining traditional Indian attire with modern fashion trends. Opting for a printed kurti from True Browns, she depicts her ability to infuse ethnic charm into her outfits while radiating a lively and dynamic aura. The vibrant print on the kurta not only enhances its visual appeal but also serves as her appreciation for diverse cultures. With the design of the blue kurta, Mrunal elevates her airport look, exuding an additional touch of elegance and panache. To enhance this look to the next level, she opted for high-ankle shoes and carried a luxurious black Louis Vuitton On-The-Go GM bag valued at approximately Rs. 2,08,138.