Mrunal Thakur Radiates Girl Next Door Energy In A Lovely Yellow Kurti And Blue Denims

Mrunal Thakur has a certain charm that is undeniably attractive, her graceful persona makes her the true blue stunner that she is. Ever since she stepped into the industry, she has been setting some major fashion goals. No matter what she dons, she makes a stellar statement in it. Whether she is gracing the red carpets of an illustrious event or is jetting off from the airport, she makes sure that she is dressed incredibly well.

Everything said and done, Mrunal has a very relatable attitude and that is truly what sets her apart from the rest. Recently, she had taken to her social media accounts to share a bunch of pictures that depicted her life lately. Check out her super fun post here-

However, there was one picture in the entire lot that caught everybody’s attention. Mrunal aced a basic kurti and jeans look that got netizens obsessed with the details of the outfit. Check out her supremely glamorous look-

Mrunal sported a wonderful dandelion chikankari and mukaish kurta in a wonderful shade of yellow from the popular brand Chikankari by Label Aishwaryrika. Priced at Rs. 7,999 this kurti honestly seems like a steal deal because of stunning the outfit is, starting from the tailored fit to the intricate work everything is literally picture perfect. It is summery and yellow is the perfect hue to match up to the energy of this season.