Mrunal Thakur Slays in Black Blazer And Bralette Adorned With Rhinestone Embedded Mesh

Mrunal Thakur surely knows how to channel her inner diva. The actor recently took to Instagram to share pictures from a recent shoot. Recently, the actor shared some stunning pictures from a recent shoot on her Instagram. In these captivating images, Thakur is seen donning an oversized black blazer paired with trousers, complemented by a black bralette adorned with rhinestone-embedded mesh from the renowned brand Miakee.

She captioned her post, “Shimmer and s̶h̶i̶n̶e̶ blaze 🖤" and left her fans in awe. She kept her makeup minimal with smoky eyes, shaped eyebrows, lots of mascara and rhinestones on her eyelids. Her hair were left open in a slick and clean style. She stuck to nude lips and glowy cheeks.

Mrunal Thakur recently charmed the internet with several pictures of herself donning a chic all-black co-ord ensemble for the Bawaal premiere. The coordinated outfit featured a black strapless buttoned top with a well-fitted bodice and pockets, paired elegantly with bootcut black trousers. Her makeup was lightly glamorous, highlighting contoured cheekbones, a crimson lip tint, and shimmering eyes adorned with precise eyeliner. To complement the look, she accessorized with black strappy heels featuring gold elements, a striking set of bangles, elegant gold earrings, and a layered gold necklace. Instead of compromising her glamorous appearance, Mrunal opted for a stylish and neat ponytail.