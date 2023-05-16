Mrunal Thakur To Make Her Debut at The Cannes Film Festival

Mrunal Thakur, an acclaimed actress, is preparing to make her highly anticipated debut at this year’s esteemed Cannes Film Festival. Expressing her enthusiasm, she shared her excitement about the opportunity. The Cannes International Film Festival, held annually in Cannes, France, showcases a wide range of new films from various genres worldwide. Numerous renowned celebrities from the global entertainment industry will grace the red carpet at this prestigious event. Scheduled to commence on May 16th, Cannes 2023 will captivate audiences until May 27th.

Presently engaged in the filming of her upcoming significant project, “Nani 30," Mrunal is making headlines. Regarding her upcoming Cannes debut, the actress expressed her excitement in a statement, stating, “Attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time fills me with thrill. Representing Grey Goose at such a renowned platform is truly an honor. I eagerly anticipate engaging with international filmmakers, discovering new possibilities, and presenting the talent that Indian cinema holds."

The 76th Cannes Festival is scheduled to take place from May 16 to May 27 at the renowned Palais des Festivals et des Congrès de Cannes in Cannes, France. Ruben Östlund has been appointed as this year’s jury president. In the previous year, India held the distinguished position of the official Country of Honour at the Marche’ Du Film, which coincided with the Cannes Film Festival.

As per the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Kanu Behl’s “Agra" will be featured in the Directors’ Fortnight section, Anurag Kashyap’s “Kennedy" will be screened during the Midnight Screenings, and “Nehemich" will be showcased in the La Cinef section of the Festival de Cannes. Additionally, a restored Manipuri film titled “Ishanhou" will be presented in the Classics section.