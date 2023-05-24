Mrunal Thakur’s Outfit Required 1,600 man hours: Falguni Shane Peacock on Designing the Cannes Debut Look | Exclusive

With the hope to inspire greater appreciation for Indian fashion and contribute to the growth of Indian craftsmanship worldwide, fashion designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock’s presence and creations on the 76th Cannes Film Festival red carpet reflected the magnificence of Indian culture.

Marking their debut on the iconic red stairs of the film festival, Falguni Shane Peacock partnered with Grey Goose to create the much-talked-about Mrunal Thakur’s Cannes debut look. The ivory-hued gown exuded sheer elegance and fashion-forward allure and celebrated Mrunal’s charming personality to the T.

In conversation with News18, Falguni Shane Peacock spoke about honouring Indian craftsmanship, celebrating their debut along with Bollywood stars Mrunal Thakur and Diana Penty, making memories at the French Riviera and redefining Indian couture with a contemporary perspective.

Excerpts from the interview:

As an Indian couture brand which is known globally, how did it feel celebrating India and fashion at the 76th Cannes Film Festival?

We were thrilled to debut at the Cannes Film Festival, representing India’s rich craftsmanship on the global fashion stage. It’s an immense honour for us as designers, to showcase the brilliance of Indian craftsmanship and the opulence of Indian fashion. We aim to redefine Indian couture with a contemporary perspective, blending modernity with tradition through intricate embroideries and handcrafted details. The Cannes Film Festival provides us with a global platform to interact with international celebrities and industry professionals, sharing the stories behind our designs and promoting Indian fashion.

Cannes 2023 marked your debut as designers and you also walked the red carpet. How did it all fall into place?

We have previously collaborated with Grey Goose for various events, and each time has been a fantastic experience with the brand. It’s truly admirable to witness the brand’s enduring commitment to the world of fashion and its appreciation for the creative minds shaping the ever-changing fashion landscape. This partnership for the Cannes Film Festival’s Red Carpet is a celebration of the voyage rather than just the destination. We are extremely delighted that our nearly two-decade-long journey was propelled with this remarkable debut at Cannes.

What was the thought process behind Mrunal Thakur and Diana Penty’s ensembles they adorned at the 76th Cannes Film Festival?

The creations beautifully reflect their [Mrunal Thakur and Diana Penty] personal style while honouring their cultural roots. We used timeless hues of white and gold, both bearing immense significance in Indian culture. The infusion of elements that reflect their heritage adds an unmistakable charm and authenticity to the garments. It is through these intricately curated pieces that we celebrate their unique individuality while embracing the enduring traditions that shape their identity.

How long did it take to create Mrunal Thakur’s ivory gown and Diana Penty’s gold co-ord set? And what made it special?

Creating Mrunal’s look required approximately 1,600 man hours, while Diana’s look demanded about 3,400 man hours. Both ensembles meticulously incorporate elements of profound cultural significance within the Indian context, subtly evident yet unmissable. These outfits hold immense importance to us, just like the muses who adorned them, and we have thoroughly enjoyed every step of the process, from designing and crafting the look to conducting fittings, culminating in the exhilarating sight of seeing them grace the red carpet.

Your designs have been an extension of your glamorous and creative personalities, tell us about the ensembles you adorned for your red carpet debut?

For our debut on the red carpet, we wanted to design our outfits in a way that perfectly represents the essence and identity of our brand. We wanted to incorporate feathers, and sequins, as these elements symbolise what FSP sartorially stands for. Additionally, we strived to achieve a balance between subtlety and a bold maximalist vibe in our overall appearance. I [Shane] opted for a timeless black three-piece suit complemented by a stylish bow-tie, which is classic and elegant. As for Falguni, we crafted an exquisite peach-pink evening gown adorned with Swarovski crystals, beads and sequins arranged in a pattern. The gown featured a trailing hemline adorned with feathers, while an extravagant bow with organza flowers graced the front.

A moment you will always cherish forever…

We’ve been visiting Cannes for so many years but this year we finally had the extraordinary opportunity to grace the red carpet for the first time, and the experience has been nothing short of surreal. This iconic moment has been two decades in the making and all we bring back from this remarkable journey are cherished memories that will last a lifetime!