Mrunal Thakur’s Pastel Co-Ord Photoshoot Looks Straight Out Of ‘Paradise'

Mrunal Thakur has proved time and again that her fashion sense is unmatched in the industry. The actress has frequently been praised for her exquisite style and grace. This time, the Sita Ramam star is taking over the internet in a pastel co-ord set and we cannot help but admire her beauty. Her latest photoshoot redefined minimal styling and used a lighter palette to bring out her gorgeousness. Sharing the pictures, Mrunal wrote, “You can find me in paradise."

Mrunal picked the stunning casual outfit from the shelves of the fashion house SInce 1988. The ensemble included a bralette, a pair of loose trousers, and a long floor-length shrug. The bralette has a pleated design, which was also seen on the pants and shrug. The oversized shrug was a welcome addition to the outfit.

The actress added elegance to the outfit with a pair of golden hoops from Timeless Jewels. She gave a natural overtone to her ensemble with her makeup. Mrunal went for nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a nude lip tint. The Jersey star left her hair loose and messy.

Mrunal Thakur’s collection ranges from light shades to bright summer colours. Earlier, the actress was spotted in an orange midi dress from Kate Spade’s collection. The ensemble featured a sleeveless skater dress with a plunging neckline and side pockets. Mrunal wore a pair of floral earrings and fashionable heels to enhance her look. Her makeup was minimal, and she wore her hair loose.

Talking about Mrunal’s latest outfits is incomplete without the mention of her solid blue jumpsuit from Cult Gaia. She wore this outfit during the promotion of her last film Gumraah. The sleeveless jumpsuit featured a fitted bodice with a flared bottom and a deep V-neckline. Mrunal paired up the outfit with black stilettos from Christian Louboutin’s collection. Her soft curls and subtle makeup did wonders for this casual look.

On the work front, Mrunal’s role in the movie Gumraah was much appreciated. The movie, directed by Vardhan Ketkar, is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam. The plot revolved around the murder case. Mrunal was paired opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, who had a double role in the film.

