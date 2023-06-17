MS Dhoni Dons A Rs 19,000 Pyjama Set As He Spends Quality Time With His Friends, Details Inside

Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings bagged the trophy at this year’s Indian Premiere League (IPL) season and his performance too was simply impeccable but given the strenuous time, the legend sure does need some time off to chill and rejuvenate himself. Dhoni is taking a much-needed break to spend some quality time with himself, his family and friends.

Recently, a picture of Dhoni went viral on the internet. In the picture, he was seen chilling with his friends at his Ranchi farmhouse. In case, you have missed out on the pictures, take a look-

The ex-skipper of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni was seen sporting Desmond & Dempsey pyjamas worth Rs. 19,000. The men’s Cuban long pyjama set is known to be extremely comfortable in texture and its breathable fabric makes it a perfect lounging partner. Captain cool paired up this cool set with a pair of classic white sneakers.

One has definitely not seen MSD chilling in a co-ord pyjama set before, but he of course pulled off the look really well.

However, netizens quickly drew a comparison between Dhoni’s sartorial choice and Ranveer Singh’s fashion looks. A lot of people are also under the impression that this could be an influence of Hardik Pandya who loves to wear co-ord pyjama sets.