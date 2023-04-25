MS Dhoni Is A Fan Of Mutton Curry At This Food Joint In Ranchi

Sarna Hotel, situated in Daladili Sabji Market on Ring Road in Ranchi is known for its delectable Mutton dish and this foot joint attracts a large crowd daily. Unlike the orderly environment of a sophisticated restaurant, one can witness a bustling crowd at Sarna Hotel, just only because of its mutton curry and rice.

Visitors often have to queue up for their turn to taste the mutton delicacy, and finding a table is considered a stroke of luck. Such is the popularity of the mutton dish at Sarna Hotel that it draws people from far and wide and the dish has become a favourite among the locals.

Sarna Hotel also often attracts local politicians and its customers also include Ranchi’s poster boy MS Dhoni, according to the owner of the hotel.

Peter, the owner of Sarna Hotel, says that the hotel has been open for around one and a half years now. In its early days, the mutton dish could not find many customers and the hotel used to prepare only one kilogram of mutton daily.

However, the hotel now serves an impressive 70 to 80 kilograms of Mutton daily, which sometimes falls short due to high demand. Perhaps the price of the mutton curry is a big draw among the customers. A plate of mutton curry and rice comes at Rs 130 only and customers can order unlimited rice and gravy as they want.

The hotel has become a favourite among locals from every corner of Ranchi, including Bariatu, Dhurva, and Singh Mor Chuki, owing to the flavorful Mutton dish it offers. Not only that, but people from neighbouring cities like Kolkata and Tata also visit here to relish the Mutton at Sarna Hotel. This significant transformation in the hotel’s fortune is a testament to the exceptional quality of its food and the loyal following it has garnered over time.

What is so special about the Mutton?

Peter says the hallmark of the Mutton dish at Sarna Hotel is its simplicity and cleanliness. “Unlike other restaurants that tend to overload their dishes with excess spices, we stick to a simple recipe that has been passed down from our great-grandmothers. We use only domestic spices to prepare the Mutton, just like it is made in homes. Our approach is to use a well-coordinated blend of spices that perfectly complement one another," explained Peter.

According to Peter, At Sarna Hotel they believe that the best food is made using simple yet carefully selected ingredients and this is reflected in the flavours of the mutton dish.

Many ministers and politicians are also fond of this place. Former Mandar MLA Bandhu Tirkey and AJSU leader Sudesh Mahto are among the many prominent figures who are regular visitors to the hotel.

If you’re keen to try out the famous dish for yourself, simply follow Google Map directions, the shop is open from 10:30 in the morning to 3 pm. The hotel remains closed on Thursdays.

