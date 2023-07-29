Muharram 2023: Messages and Quotes to Share

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, marking the new year for the Muslim community. It is considered the second holiest month in the Islamic calendar after Ramadan. The month is also observed as the remembrance of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. Muslim community considers it to be the period of grief when they mourn the death of Hazrat Imam at the battle of Karbala.

The initial 10 days of Muharram are considered the mourning period, of which the 10th day is marked as Ashura when the mourning period comes to an end. While the Sunni community marks the day by fasting, somem members of the Shia community also involve in self-flagellation, in a bid to recreate the suffering experienced by Hazrat Imam Hussain during the battle. This year July 29 marks the day of Ashura.

Here are some of the messages and quotes that you can share with your friends and family members.

Muharram 2023: Messages

1. In this holy month of Muharram, may Allah give you the strength to replicate the sufferings of Hussein Ibn Ali on the day of Ashura! Wishing you a blessed Islamic year!

2. May the Lord above always be on your side to show you the right path and help you make the correct choice in life!

3. Forgive those who have hurt you, show them mercy like you want Allah to forgive you for your mistakes and show mercy for you.

4. Muharram reminds us all to always embrace peace and happiness and spread the message of brotherhood and togetherness!

5. This Muharram, may Allah bless you with health, wealth, peace, and happiness! May the Lord above always be on your side to show you the right path and help you make the correct choices in life!

Muharram 2023: Quotes

1. “Surely the reckoning of months, in the sight of Allah, is twelve months, laid down in Allah’s decree on the day when He created the heavens and the earth; and out of these months, four are sacred. That is the true ordainment. Do not, therefore, wrong yourselves, with respect to these months." - Quran 9:36