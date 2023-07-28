Muharram 2023: Why is it Called Ashura? Date of Ashura in Saudi Arabia, India, Oman and Other Countries

MUHARRAM 2023: Muharram is the first month of the Islamic New Year, which has immense religious significance for Muslims worldwide. It is the second holiest month after Ramadan, beginning with the sighting of the new moon on the last day of the Islamic calendar.

What is Ashura?

Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of Muharram, is one of the most important days. It represents a time of peace and introspection for Sunni Muslims, commemorating historical events such as Nuh’s departure from the Ark and Prophet Musa’s salvation from the Pharaoh by Allah, crossing the Red Sea with his people.

What Is The Religious Significance?

For Shia Muslims, however, Ashura takes on a more solemn and self-reflective tone. It is a day of sorrow and remembrance because it commemorates the passing of Prophet Muhammad’s beloved grandson, Hussein Ibn Ali. Hussein challenged the legitimacy of Caliph Yazid and was tragically killed at the Battle of Karbala in AD 680, a month when warfare is completely forbidden in Islamic tradition. This occurrence caused tremendous anguish, and Shia Muslims honour the Prophet’s family’s fortitude throughout this period.

In Arab nations such as Lebanon and Iraq, the sheikh of the mosque in Shia communities retells the heartbreaking account of the Battle of Karbala to remind the audience of Hussein and his family’s suffering and loss. Passion plays that reenact the fight are also performed in some areas.

While both Shia and Sunni Muslims fast on Ashura, the day’s meaning and observance may differ due to their distinct beliefs and historical views. Nonetheless, Ashura is an important day of reflection, commemoration and religious practice for Muslims all around the world. They may also participate in other religious activities like reading the Quran and charitable donations.