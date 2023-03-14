Mumbaikars! Here Is Your Ultimate Weekend Guide

While you are in Mumbai, there’s so much more to try in this week. From the Nara Thai’s Sunday brunch to Elephant & Co’s exciting takeover with O Pedro, the upcoming weekend is all set to witness the comeback of some of the most awaited events in the city. Check them out and plan your weekend accordingly.

What to experience:

Bringing Goa to Mumbai: Elephant & Co, Goa takes over the bar at O Pedro, Mumbai

An exceptional evening of cocktails and celebration at O Pedro in Mumbai on the 17th of March. The folks at Elephant & Co. will be bringing flair, passion, and tropical cocktails all the way from Goa to be enjoyed alongside food inspired by Goa’s many vibrant cuisines at O Pedro.

This special cocktail menu is curated by Rahul Kamath, Head mixologist of Elephant & Co. Try the Watermelon Elixir, a refreshing mix of Stranger & Sons Gin, strawberry, Amaro Montenegro, and watermelon; the innovative Susegad Picante is made with Short Story Vodka, amla shrub, jalapeno & coriander wine, and clarified yogurt; a must-have is the Gin FOMO with Short Story Gin, elderflower, cucumber, and mixed berries and the O-ma-patron Sorbet with Short Story Rum, pink grapefruit, honey, prosecco, and jamun sorbet - each reflecting a tropical vibe of Goa.

To go with the drinks, there’s food inspired by Goa’s many vibrant cuisines. The food at O Pedro sidesteps Goa’s touristy flavors to evoke the sunshine state’s rich, complex culinary history. Choose from Half Plates like Chilled “Caldo Verde"; Tender Coconut KIS-MUR; Chorizo Chili Taco; Squid ‘SHEK-SHEK’, hearty Full Plates like Pumpkin SAN-SAV; Chicken SHA-CUTI; Chorizo Fried Rice, and more so much more.

Sunday Brunch at Nara Thai, Colaba

If you’re looking for a delightful Sunday brunch experience in Mumbai, Nara Thai Colaba is a must-visit destination. This restaurant is known for its authentic Thai cuisine and inviting ambiance, and their Sunday brunch is a true highlight. With live music to serenade you as you dine, signature Thai dishes to tantalize your taste buds, and delicious cocktails to quench your thirst, this brunch is sure to be a hit. From spicy papaya salads and rich curries to delectable desserts, the food here is simply outstanding. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a leisurely afternoon with friends or a romantic brunch with your special someone, Nara Thai Colaba is the perfect choice.

What’s New On The Block:

The Bombay Cartel, Juhu

South Bombay’s much-loved resto-bar, The Bombay Cartel (TBC) opens doors in Juhu after 7 years. Spread over two levels, including the 2nd floor and the rooftop, the indoor dining area offers an excellent sit-down experience. The rooftop, on the other hand, offers breathtaking views of the cityscape along with a mild and calming gush of sea breeze to transport your senses and take your mind off the chaos of the city.

This sensory-rich space is meticulously crafted by Architect Summesh Menon. The spacious interiors of the Juhu outlet represent his quintessential style, blended intricately with the design ethos of The Bombay Cartel and its founders.

Their culinary experience features a lip-smacking multi-cuisine delicacy. TBC, Juhu gives a new meaning to its vegetarian fare of unique small plates, wholesome large plates, and comforting soul food paired with some exquisite craft cocktails by Pearl Fernandes; Brand Ambassador of Bacardi.

True Fit Gourmet, Bandra

True Fit Gourmet, Mumbai’s leading clean-eating cafe, is proud to announce the launch of their new standalone outlet in the heart of Bandra. After creating a strong presence and loyal following with their cloud kitchen and corporate catering solutions for the past two years, True Fit Gourmet is excited to expand their reach and offer their customers a brick-and-mortar location to enjoy their nutritious and delicious fare. They are dedicated to offering meals that are not only tasty but also healthy. Their menu features a wide variety of dishes made from fresh, whole ingredients. The food is free from refined sugars, flours, artificial flavours and preservatives. From protein-packed sandwiches and hearty salads to mouth-watering smoothies, True Fit Gourmet has something for everyone looking for a wholesome, naturally delicious and nourishing meal.

Zerua, Worli

This sky-high rooftop lounge is located in the heart of town - Worli perched high above the busy streets. It is spread over 14,500 sq ft, composed of air-conditioned movable cabanas that incorporate natural materials.

This exquisite and sustainable design is conceptualized by Mumbai’s well-known Architect—Ashish Kambli who was inspired by the Spanish-French ‘baserri’ design to create magic. The eclectic lighting, subtle furnishings, and traditional materials like timber and stone, juxtaposed with lush tropical greenery and potted plants, set the image of a basque flora in the mind.

A scrumptious bite from the menu is curated by stellar Chef Rakesh Talwar, featuring a mix of Asian, Mediterranean, and Indian fare—think platters, sushi, pizzas, flatbread, and grilled dishes. From dukkah-crusted fish to gluten-free pizza to truffle mushroom volcano maki, paired with sake, to a lamb carne asada—there is a flavourful selection of contemporary cuisine and Asian and Mexican-inspired eat to indulge in. There is a wide range of specially curated drinks menu including barrel-aged as well as zero-waste cocktails made with rapid infusions, foam washing, cream washing, and fruit leather.

Shoot the Zombies at Zero Latency:

One minute you’re in a room, the next in a world ‘upside down’. Blue till as far as your eyes can see. There’s probably no gravity, so palm trees float around, manta rays glide beneath you and dolphins leap in an ocean above. The strangest bit is the address of this mythical world in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Zero Latency offers the opportunity to fully immerse yourself into the world of virtual reality gaming. Put on a headset and free-roam this 2,000 sq ft VR studio with up to eight of your friends, without having to worry about tripping over furniture or stray wires.

What To Order In:

Sushi & More, Mumbai

Sushi & More by Harry Hakuei Kosato has announced new special editions to the menu. They have launched three different variants of sushi sharing-platters for the summer season in their takeaway kitchen menu that includes Chefs Special V/NV Platter, Seafood Lovers Party Platter, and Sushi & More Party Platter.

From Sea to Serve, Now at Your Fingertips.

Frys with Fries presents some of their most popular dishes from Mumbai’s legendary seafood restaurant Fresh Catch and also a new variety of fresh and tasty seafood dishes, including Crispy Bombil Masala Fry, Rava Fried Prawns, and Rawas Bites. They also serve stuffed poies filled with prawns, chicken, and mutton kheema. For a complete meal, customers can choose from dishes like Prawn Pulao with Raita and Papad, Crab Meat Masala with Neer Dosa, and more. Vegetarians can enjoy options like Crunchy Veggies, Spiced Paneer Cubes, and Veg Poie.

