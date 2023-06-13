Muradnagar's Chota Haridwar Is Delhiites' New-favourite Destination For Summer

As the temperature has been on the rise in Delhi, people all across the capital are looking to find a getaway to relieve themselves from the scorching heat. Usually, people travel to Haridwar-Rishikesh, Nainital in Uttarakhand, Manali or Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh for their summer vacations. However, these places have become quite common and tourists have flustered their way to these hotspots. Now, a new vacation spot has become quite popular for the people of Delhi, which is not as far as Manali and also goes easy on the budget.

Chota Haridwar in Muradnagar, a small town located on the route from Delhi to Meerut, has become a new vacation spot for tourists. It is located just 50 kilometres from Delhi and has been constructed out of ghats in Muradnagar. According to reports, the ghats have streams of the river Ganges that come directly from Haridwar. The place also has a huge statue of Lord Shiva in the middle, which attracts a lot of tourists. Apart from this, there are various other small temples of Lord Shiva and Lord Shani in the area, and the chants of ‘Har Har Gange’ echoing in these places provide a great experience for travellers.