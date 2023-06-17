Mushrooms To Milk: Major Sources Of Vitamin D

Vitamin D is an essential component for bone strength. It also helps in keeping the teeth and muscles healthy. Vitamin D deficiency can make your bones weak, and cause fatigue. The major source of Vitamin D comes from the Sun. But, in the summer months, it is physically impossible for anyone to step out in blistering heat and soak in some Vitamin D. At such times, one has to resort to certain food items for a much-needed Vitamin D intake. Here is a list of food items, rich in Vitamin D that you should consider including in your diet.

Mushrooms: Mushrooms are a great source of Vitamin D. They are the only non-animal source of Vitamin D. Having mushrooms will help you in your Vitamin D intake. It is also a great option for vegetarians who do not consume non-vegetarian food items.

Soy Products: Vitamin D can be found in abundance in soy products. Soy products like yoghurt, tofu, and soy milk help in removing vitamin D deficiency. These foods also help keep the body healthy and fit.

Egg: Eggs are another great source of Vitamin D. Besides having several health benefits including improving eyesight, and raising good cholesterol levels, eggs are richly infused with protein, making them a healthy choice.

Salmon fish: Vitamin D is present in sufficient quantities in salmon fish. Not only are they delicious but it also helps to keep your body healthy. If you are facing vitamin D deficiency then definitely start including salmon fish in your regular diet. Salmon also contains Omega-3, which helps keep your immune, pulmonary, endocrine, and cardiovascular systems healthy.