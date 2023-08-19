Muting Notifications To Periodic Breaks, 5 Significant Steps To Achieve Digital Detox Without Unplugging

A digital detox doesn’t mean getting rid of technology altogether; it’s about striking a balance between using devices mindfully and the time you spend on them. This approach encourages more thoughtful device usage, being fully present at the moment, and taking regular breaks from tech to focus on other activities. Follow the steps below to begin your digital detox journey and establish a personalised balance that aligns with your choices.

Take Some Time Away From Screens Throughout the Day

For those who spend their days at a computer, escaping screens can be quite a challenge. This makes it even more crucial to make a conscious effort to detach. Schedule intervals on your calendar or set alarms on your phone as prompts to take breaks – whether it’s for a stroll or to enjoy lunch away from your workspace. And don’t forget to leave your phone behind during these moments.

Mute Notifications

Continuous pop of notifications from devices like phones and tablets can distract you a lot. To stop the habit of always checking these alerts, think about turning off notifications that aren’t really important on your computer and phone. Instead of depending on your phone right away, you might want to try reading a newspaper. Turning off notifications in the morning is a great way to detox from digital devices.

Switch Off Your Phone For Certain Time Period

Think about switching off your devices before dinner and leaving them off until the next morning. Both Apple and Android users have the option to enable do-not-disturb settings, which will mute alerts, notifications, and calls. It is important to take full advantage of the features that are built into your devices.

Take Periodic Breaks From Technology

Taking breaks can alleviate stress, especially for those who use their devices extensively. If you often find yourself spending a lot of time scrolling through the Facebook app, think about deleting it. Using the search browser takes an extra step and gives you a moment to decide if you really want to use the app.