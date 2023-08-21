Nag Panchami 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images, and Greetings to Share With Your Loved Ones

The festival of Nag Panchami is celebrated by devotees of Lord Shiva across many states. This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 21. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Nag Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of the Sawan month. The puja muhurat is between 5:53 am to 8:30 am, as per the Drikpanchang. Primarily, people in the state of Maharashtra celebrate Nag Panchami. Battis Shirala town, situated in the district of Sangli, is known for its iconic style of Naga Panchami celebrations.

Advertisement

It is believed that Nag devta, along with lord Shiva, take away pessimism and gloominess from a person’s life. Those suffering from Kaal Sarp Dosh can also free themselves from negative effects by worshipping the Nag devta on this day.

It is celebrated two days after Hariyali Teej. Women perform puja on this day. In some places, snakes are offered milk as part of the rituals on Nag Panchami. Here are few wishes, Quotes and Greeting to share with your family and friends on this occasion.

Wishes, Quotes and Greeting

1. May this day bring you good fortune, success, and courage. Pray to Shiva and your prayers will come true; you will receive more than you give. Happy Nag Panchami.

2. May Nag Devta bestow all wealth and pleasure onto you. Subh Nag Panchami to you and your entire family.

Advertisement

3. On this auspicious festival of Nag Panchami, may Lord Shiva bless us all. Panchami Shubh Nag.

4. Luck, accomplishment, and bravery are all important. May this day bring you good fortune.

5. Pray to Shiva and your requests will be granted. You will get more than you give. Have a blessed Nag Panchami.

Advertisement

6. May Nag devata bless you with money, happiness, strength, and good health. These are my wishes and blessings to you on this Nag Panchami.

7. May Lord Shiva bless you and your loved ones with happiness and success. Best wishes for Nag Panchami.

8. I wish you a wonderful Happy Nag Panchami. May the joy and happiness of this event flood your heart and home forever.

9. May Nag Devta always bless you, protect you from the evil and direct you to the good. I wish you a wonderful Happy Nag Panchami.