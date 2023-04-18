Nandini Gupta from Rajasthan was crowned the Femina Miss India World 2023 at a grand ceremony held last week. Shreya Poonja from Delhi and Thounaojam Strela Luwang from Manipur were declared the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Nandini is a 19-year-old from Kota and holds a degree in Business Management. Her win marks the 59th edition of the beauty pageant and has been widely celebrated by fans and supporters across India.

The official Miss India Instagram page posted a picture of Nandini’s winning moment with a caption expressing pride in her journey and hard work.

“WORLD - here she comes! Nandini Gupta has conquered our stage and taken over our hearts with her magnetism, charm, endurance and beauty! We’re so proud and can’t wait to see her on the Miss World stage! We’re so proud of your journey and all the hard work you’ve undertaken to earn the crown to your full credit. May you shine always! Ladies and gentlemen, welcome your new reigning queen, Nandini Gupta, Femina Miss India World 2023. Heartiest congratulations to you," the caption read.

Nandini defines herself as “vocal and vivacious" and believes that every woman must have confidence in herself, be grounded in her roots, be compassionate towards her dream and give back to society. She takes pride in her home state Rajasthan’s heritage, culture, traditions, and sweetness in people’s voices, and believes that India promotes the message of Atithi Devo Bhavah, where Rajasthanis welcome people by saying “Padharo Mhare Desh".

She is determined to face all the challenges, failures, and rejections that may come her way as she embarks on the journey of a lifetime. For Nandini, Ratan Tata is the most influential person in her life as he “does everything for humanity and donates most of it to charity". She aims to create jobs and give others a platform to build their legacies. Nandini is also inspired by actor and Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra, who gives back to society and excels as an actor.

The organizers and fans alike are eager to see her represent India on the global stage at UAE in the Miss World competition and wish her success and shine always.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday gave performances at the event, while Manish Paul and Bhumi Pednaker hosted the show.

