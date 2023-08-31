Narali Purnima 2023: 10 Wishes and Messages to Spread Joy and Love!

HAPPY NARALI PURNIMA 2023: Narali Purnima, also known as Coconut Day, is an important festival dedicated to Lord Varun, the Hindu God of Oceans. Celebrated with enthusiasm and joy, the Hindu festival is especially cherished by the Fisher community residing in the western coastal regions of India. It occurs on the auspicious Purnima (full moon day) in the month of Shravana as per the Hindu calendar. This year, it is being celebrated on August 31.

The term Narali signifies Coconut, while Purnima denotes the full moon day. During the festival, followers observe a fasting ritual and worship Lord Varun, who is regarded as the ‘God of Water’. It is believed that Lord Varun safeguards his devotees from the various perils linked with water bodies.

People also offer coconuts to the sea. This practice holds a belief that post this day, the wind’s strength and its direction change favorably for fishing, further enhancing the festivities.

To mark this auspicious day, you can share the following wishes and messages to your loved ones:

Wishes

1. May God Varun shower his blessings over you and remove all obstacles in your life. Wishing you a very Happy Narali Purnima 2023.

2. On the auspicious occasion of Narali Purnima, I pray to Lord Varun to bless you with all the success, honor, and dignity.

3. Happy Narali Purnima to you and your family! On this auspicious occasion, I pray that Lord Varun fills your life with lots of happiness, prosperity, and success.

4. May your life take a new turn this Narali Purnima. I wish that only positive and happy thoughts surround you and all negative and brooding ones burn.

5. Just like coastal life is incomplete without coconuts, Narali Purnima is incomplete without wishing you…. Happy Narali Purnima 2023 to you and your family.

Messages

1. On this auspicious day, wishing you all every happiness and the fulfillment of all your dreams.

2. May God Varun shower you with her choicest blessings and may you achieve all your goals without facing hurdles.

3. May you be blessed with all the goodness in the world. May you lead a healthy, wealthy, and prosperous life.