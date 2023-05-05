Nargis Fakhri Experiments With Her Diet, Calls White Bread 'Toxic': All You Need To Know

Nargis Fakhri has always been known to be a health-conscious individual who is extremely watchful about what she eats and the amount of calories she burns. Her diet and workout regimen every now and then become the talk of the town and inspire many to follow a healthier and better lifestyle. Recently, the ‘Rockstar’ actress took to her social media to give her followers an idea about the current diet that she is following.

The actress captioned the video saying, “Eating protein as my first meal of the day. I’m no doctor but I noticed it worked to curb my cravings and I didn’t get hungry as quick as i usually do." This video was made in response to her calling white bread ‘toxic’ in an earlier Instagram story that she had posted.

In the video, the actress talks about how a protein-based breakfast has been helping her keep her diet in check and also about how this had led to her shedding a few kilos too. She said, “I noticed I was satiated, I had more energy, I could focus better- I did not have any cravings and so I did that for the last three-four days and also I noticed I was losing a little bit of weight."

Nargis during this span of time incorporated eggs and steak into her breakfast diet and according to her, the results were quite visible. However, she made an altercation with her diet in some time and she also clearly speaks about the outcome in the video too-

Nargis stated, “I decided to include my tortilla wrap (to her pre-existing protein-based diet) because I love making breakfast burritos. So, I made a breakfast burrito and oh my goodness, what a difference! Like three-four hours later I am like hungry again." She further added, “I guess having protein as your first meal really helps you going throughout the day."

A lot of research has shown that protein-based meals can keep you full for a longer period of time by crushing down your cravings. However, everybody is different and so are their dietary requirements- therefore, one should always opt for a diet that is best suited for their body.

