Natasha Poonawalla Is An Absolute Sight To Behold In A Pleated Red Cut-out Dress, See Photos

What do you think of Natasha Poonawalla's look, goals or not?

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 11:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Natasha is a true blue fashion queen and her sense of style is indomitable. (Images: Instagram)
Natasha Poonawalla no matter what, always puts her best fashion foot forward. She is subtle yet fiery when it comes to choosing fashion looks for herself and at the very same time, she loves to make a statement. May it be at the Met Gala or on the Cannes red carpet, Natasha is always aiming to showcase herself in the chic-est ensemble. However, the best part is the fact that she is always willing to experiment with her own style.

Recently, the absolute trendsetter posted pictures of herself in an iconic outfit that completely left awe-struck. Check out the pictures-

One could most certainly without an iota of doubt say that Natasha absolutely looked divine in this stunning pleated dress. That plunging neckline along with the halter neck feature added a touch of allure that was truly unmissable. Those cut-out detailing on the figure hugging bodice of the gown accentuated her tall and lean figure and even though it seems like an outfit that would be hard to carry, Natasha aced the look and how!

Here is a moment of absolute appreciation for the waist-high slit that looked perfect to the very core. We love the fact that this dress also featured a bit of gold shimmer, what a brilliant finishing to an already stunning wear. Natasha in order to match up to little golden detailing on the dress accessorised herself with all things made beautifully in golden colour.

Starting with those chunky golden hoops, statement wrist cuff to the gladiator heels, it could not have been more perfect than that. Natasha’s golden clutch matched the theme too and it is commendable how she maintained the overall contrast and stuck to the vibe that she was aiming for.

Her glam game was definitely on point too, even though she took a minimal approach to her makeup and opted for a dewy base it absolutely complemented her look and to leave her hair open was such a well made decision. Those eyebrows were on fleek too!

first published: June 08, 2023, 11:30 IST
last updated: June 08, 2023, 11:30 IST
