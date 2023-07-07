Natasha Poonawalla Oozes Charm in a Blue Velvet Dress and Heels That Costs 1.69 Lakhs

The well-known entrepreneur and socialite Natasha Poonawalla lately captured the attention of the internet with her cutting-edge fashion choices. Natasha consistently pulls off a stylish statement when she shows up at high-profile events thanks to her immaculate sense of style. Her most recent notable appearance was at a friend’s birthday celebration in New York City, where she caught everyone’s attention in a velvet dress and striking balloon shoes, both from the Loewe line.

Scroll here to see Natasha’s post-

Natasha posted pictures of her stunning outfit for the event on Instagram. The birthday balloon studded shoes from the Loewe Spring Summer 2023 collection were the star of her full-body outfit. After a long day of meetings in New York City, she thanked her makeup squad in her post for enabling her to attend the birthday dinner. She declared her enthusiasm for the extravagantly cut royal blue velvet dress and, of course, the distinctive birthday balloon shoes.

The Loewe footwear that Natasha wore is from the Spanish designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 line, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week’s women’s catwalk show. The precise pair of shoes she wore is known as the Comic Balloon Pump in Satin and is available online. The cost of purchasing a pair, though, is approximately $1,69,000.

The clothing Natasha had chosen was a structured royal blue ensemble by Loewe. The basque-structured, strapless, bustier velvet dress had a tight waist that emphasised her thin shape, a corseted bodice, a neckline that emphasised her décolletage, and a midi-length hem.

Natasha matched the dress with contrasting anthurium red Balloon shoes that were hand-embroidered with latex balloons to produce a dramatic color-blocking effect. She finished off her ensemble with metal hoop earrings, hefty bracelets, and a clutch bag that matched.