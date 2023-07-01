Natasha Poonawalla Shines in a Gorgeous Red Cutout Dress, Looking Hotter Than Ever

Any definition will do for a red dress. But a red dress wins because of the cutouts and Natasha Poonawalla’s great sense of style. Natasha Poonawalla attends numerous international events as a philanthropist, so dressing the role is natural and very effortless for her. A crimson cutout dress with a split in the back and ruched details draping the corset bodice and skirt made its way to yet another of her Parisian parties. Take notes from this lady in red if you’ve ever wondered how to accessorise a red dress with a variety of pieces without making it look garish. One continues to be completely in awe of all the things that are going in this dress while yet leaving room for a lot more as the halter neckline joins at a crisscross drawstring design at the back. Natasha Poonawalla’s edgy red outfit, accessorised with a silver box purse and a silver hairpiece for a subtle metallic touch, makes a bold fashion statement that is maximal when it’s appropriate and minimal when it’s not.

Check out her entire look below-

When in Rome, Natasha Poonawalla defines “doing as the Romans do" to imply something entirely different. She views a trip to Rome as an opportunity to dress to impress. In a black overlay gown with a Renaissance picture on the bustier and long red boots, the fashion icon accomplishes just that.