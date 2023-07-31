National Avocado Day 2023: 3 Delicious Avocado Recipes You Must Try Today

National Avocado Day, celebrated on July 31st, honours the beloved fruit renowned for its creamy texture and numerous health benefits. This occasion encourages people worldwide to indulge in delicious avocado dishes, from guacamole to smoothies, while appreciating the fruit’s versatility and contribution to a balanced diet. Avocado enthusiasts unite in celebration! We have rounded 3 avocado recipes for you to try.

Avocado Arugula salad by Chef Vikram Shokeen, Jr. Sous Chef, The Ashok.

Ingredients:

Avocado cut in slice – 01 no. Arugula leaves- 5-6 no Cherry tomato halves – 6-7no

For dressing

Salt- ½ tsp White pepper pwdr -1/2 tsp Mustard pwdr – ¼ tsp Mint paste – ½ tsp Honey – 01 tsp Lemon juice or vinegar – ½ tsp

Method:

Mix all ingredients in right proportion to make dressing Place Avocado slice, arugula and cherry tomatoes in a bowl and mix with dressing gently Refrigerate for 5 -10 min Serve cold on a bed of lettuce leaves, with some fresh mint leaves on top

Avocado fish burrito recipe by Chef Vikram Shokeen, Jr. Sous Chef, The Ashok.

Ingredients:

Fish fillet - 150 gm

Avocado slice - 50 gm

Salt - 2 gm

White pepper powder - 01 gm

OLIVE OIL - 30 ml

Herbs -2 gm

Lemon juice -01 tsp

Corn Tortilla Bread -01 no

Mozrella cheese - 40 gm

Onion - 30 gm

Tomatoes - 30 gm

Coriander Leaves - 10 gm

Method:

Clean fish fillet and cut into batons. Marinate in salt, pepper and lemon juice Grill over grill plate on medium flame, make sure to retain shape Take a pan add olive oil,onion then tomatoes, salt and pepper and cook for 2 mins. Then add avocado, herbs and cook gently for 1 more min Meanwhile place tortilla bread over a griddle and gently warm it. Add the prep in the centre of tortilla, add cheese, coriander, and roll Grill over grill plate to give cook and give texture Serve hot with salsa dip

Poached egg and avocado crostini by Chef Vikram Shokeen, Jr. Sous Chef, The Ashok.

Ingredients:

Multigrain bread – 02 slice

Salted butter – 10 gm

Avocado – ½

Salt – 03 gm

White pepper powder – 02 gm

Chilly flakes -01 gm

Dry basil -01 gm

Cherry tomato -4-5 no

Egg -01 no

Feta cheese – 14 gm

Olive oil – 01 tea spoon

