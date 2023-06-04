National Cheese Day 2023: Messages, Greetings, and 5 Indian Recipes You Can Easily Make at Home

NATIONAL CHEESE DAY 2023: On June 4th, cheese lovers unite in a celebration that transcends boundaries and tantalizes taste buds like never before. National Cheese Day is an occasion to celebrate the different types of cheese in the world. From its rich and creamy texture to its irresistible flavours, cheese has secured its place as one of the most loved and relished dairy products.

Regardless of age, people from all walks of life find sheer joy in indulging in this culinary delight. It’s a food that sparks joy and adds a touch of magic to every bite. Here are some messages, greetings and Indian recipes to share with your friends and family on this occasion.

National Cheese Day 2023: Messages and Greetings

Money can’t buy happiness, but it definitely can buy cheese. Need more fingers to lick the cheesy goodness! Cheesy love knows no bounds, always flavorful. Happy National Cheese Day. Enjoy the cheesiness!" Cheese lovers unite! Celebrate National Cheese Day with your favorite cheesy treats. Love for cheese is the purest form of love…. Wishing you Happy National Cheese Day and I wish you enjoy your favourite cheese with unlimited supply. The smile that a bite of cheese brings on a face is truly worthy and precious…. Wishing you a beautiful National Cheese Day. That one thing that can make all the souls smile deep inside is CHEESE….. Best wishes on National Cheese Day to you. Even the smallest piece of cheese can fill your mouth with taste and soul with happiness…. Wishing you a very Happy National Cheese Day. There is nothing as delicious and as nutritious as cheese…. Wishing you a day full of cheese for every meal… Happy National Cheese Day.

Prepare these delightful Indian cheese recipes at home

Cheese Paratha

Ingredients

2 cups gehu atta, whole wheat flour

Water for kneading the dough

1 cup shredded cheese

1 teaspoon black pepper powder

Salt to taste

Chopped green coriander

3-4 tablespoons oil

Method

To make delectable cheese parathas, begin by kneading a soft dough with water and whole wheat flour. Shape the dough into small balls and roll them into rounds. Fill each round with a mixture of shredded cheese, salt, pepper, and coriander. Seal the edges, roll them out again, and cook on a hot tawa with oil until crispy. Serve the irresistible cheese parathas hot.

Cheese Pakora

Ingredients

2 cheese cubes

1 onion

2 green chillies

2 bread slices

7-8 curry leaves

1-cup gram flour (besan)

1-teaspoon corn flour

A pinch of baking powder

A pinch of citric acid

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon red chilli powder

Oil for frying

Method

To prepare cheese pakoras, finely chop green chillies and onions. Cut cheese and bread into cubes. Mix with besan, spices, and water to make a thick batter. Deep fry until golden brown. Serve hot with sauce or chutney.

Cheese Egg Roll

Ingredients

2 Eggs

4 Bread slices

4 tbsp cheese

3 tbsp cornflour

1 tsp Chilli powder

1 small onion

2 green chillies

1 tsp Garlic paste

Green coriander

2 tbsp oil (for shallow frying)

Method

In a bowl, combine all ingredients (except bread and oil). Spread the egg-cheese mixture onto bread quarters. Heat oil in a frying pan and carefully place the layered bread quarters, mixture side down. Fry until golden brown. Drain excess oil and serve hot on cabbage leaves with tomato ketchup.

Cheese Rolls

Ingredients

1 bread loaf

100 grams of cheese

150 grams of butter

Method

In a container, blend 100 grams of cooking cheese and 100 grams of butter. Slice the bread lengthwise, apply the cheese mixture, and roll tightly. Secure with toothpicks, refrigerate for 15 minutes, then bake in a preheated oven for 15 minutes.

Cheese Puri

Ingredients

75g whole wheat flour

75g refined flour

150g potatoes

50g onion

50g cheese

8g green chillies

1 lemon

10ml ghee or oil

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Method